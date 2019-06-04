Seeking revenge? New Panther Gerald McCoy answers burning questions 

Jun 04, 2019 at 02:34 PM
Max Henson

Motivated by the Bucs?

After nine incredibly productive seasons as a leader of the Buccaneers, Gerald McCoy was released.

New Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians told reporters that McCoy is "not as disruptive as he used to be," and now he's a Panther.

What do those words mean to McCoy?

"Nothing. That was said by somebody who doesn't know me and was never around me. Why it was said, I really don't care. I know who I am and what I'm capable of," McCoy said. "That's why I'm here."

After releasing McCoy, the Bucs quickly gave his number 93 to his replacement, newly signed defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh. That led many to believe Tampa Bay had added more fuel to McCoy's fire.

"It's not my problem," McCoy said. "That's the Bucs' problem. I'm a Panther now."

And as a Panther, McCoy will get to face the Buccaneers twice in 2019. The Browns and Ravens – his other two finalists – are not playing Tampa Bay during the regular season.

Is he looking forward to those two games?

"Come on, now. You know that," McCoy said. "If you was me, how would you feel? You know this."

Why choose Carolina?

Yes, he was a longtime member of a division rival, but McCoy has always had a great amount of respect for the Panthers. And when he visited the team last Friday, he meshed extremely well with his future teammates.

"I've always had so much respect for the organization, but I never thought I'd be a part of it," McCoy said. "From afar, I've respected what has been built here and the players that have been brought in.

"They all speak so highly of the organization, and I'm excited to be a part of it."

As McCoy was weighing his options, contending was high on the priority list. He's never been to playoffs, and he's determined to change that in 2019.

After a 7-9 season, the national media isn't expecting much from Carolina. But McCoy knows how good this team can be.

"No question – this team can contend," McCoy said. "Led by No. 1. I believe in him. The addition of me and all the things they've built, I believe we can take this division."

How big a factor was Cam?

Speaking of No. 1, count Cam Newton among those thrilled to have McCoy on his side now.

McCoy has always spoken very highly of Newton – glowingly, in fact. Now he'll share a locker room with a competitor he long admired.

"Cam is great for this league. Besides the plays he makes, just what he brings. Energy, fun – he shows kids that you can have a blast, be a good person AND play well," McCoy said. "He broke the mold of a typical quarterback. Elusive, big arm and smart. And he's just a winner. I've always respected that."

"He isn't afraid to be himself, and he doesn't care how you feel about it. That's me," McCoy later added during his intro presser. "I'm going to be me. I'm going to have a great time the same way he does. I think we're going to mesh well."

Does he fit the defense?

A player of McCoy's caliber can fit any defense. That's the simple answer.

"If you a baller, it don't matter if you a nose, a three (technique), a five (technique) – it don't matter. If you can play, you can play," McCoy said.

But a 3-4 with McCoy, Dontari Poe and Kawann Short as your defensive line? Yeah, that sounds pretty darn good (and that's 94.5 sacks between the three of them).

And whether he's a 3-4 end or a 4-3 tackle, McCoy can get vertical and wreak havoc.

"It's a great fit," McCoy said. "This league is evolving. You need guys in the middle who can disrupt and get after the quarterback and be able to be interchangeable. I believe I fit what they're doing great."

Gerald McCoy Through the Years

View photos of Carolina's new defensive lineman from his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy watches during pre-game warmups of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2014. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
1 / 35

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy watches during pre-game warmups of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2014. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Gerald McCoy (3) waits for the snap during an NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Buccaneers won the game, 34-17. (Greg Trott via AP)
2 / 35

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Gerald McCoy (3) waits for the snap during an NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Buccaneers won the game, 34-17. (Greg Trott via AP)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) applauds after making a tackle during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 4, 2015. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
3 / 35

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) applauds after making a tackle during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 4, 2015. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93), wearing a cast on his hand, pursues New Orleans Saints wide receiver Willie Snead (83) during the second quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)
4 / 35

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93), wearing a cast on his hand, pursues New Orleans Saints wide receiver Willie Snead (83) during the second quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2015, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

Steve Nesius
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) during warm ups prior to an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos at Raymond James Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016 in Tampa, Fla. (Perry Knotts via AP)
5 / 35

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) during warm ups prior to an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos at Raymond James Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016 in Tampa, Fla. (Perry Knotts via AP)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) celebrates after a sack in the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks during an NFL football game Nov. 27, 2016 in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers won 14 - 5. (Al Messerschmidt via AP)
6 / 35

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) celebrates after a sack in the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks during an NFL football game Nov. 27, 2016 in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers won 14 - 5. (Al Messerschmidt via AP)

AP_380948921431
7 / 35
AP/Al Messerschmidt
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) smiles before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Nov. 30, 2014, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
8 / 35

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) smiles before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday, Nov. 30, 2014, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) pass rushes during a Week 6 NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals, October 15, 2017 in Glendale, Ariz. The Cardinals defeated the Buccaneers 38-33. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
9 / 35

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) pass rushes during a Week 6 NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals, October 15, 2017 in Glendale, Ariz. The Cardinals defeated the Buccaneers 38-33. (Kevin Terrell via AP)

FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2014, file photo, Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler (6) is sacked by Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy during an NFL football game in Chicago. The Buccaneers defense will be anchored by McCoy. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
10 / 35

FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2014, file photo, Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler (6) is sacked by Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy during an NFL football game in Chicago. The Buccaneers defense will be anchored by McCoy. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) sacks New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the second quarter of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)
11 / 35

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) sacks New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the second quarter of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack)

Phelan Ebenhack
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) directs play on the sidelines against the New Orleans Saints during a week 14 NFL football game Dec. 11, 2016 in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers won 16 - 11. (Al Messerschmidt via AP)
12 / 35

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) directs play on the sidelines against the New Orleans Saints during a week 14 NFL football game Dec. 11, 2016 in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers won 16 - 11. (Al Messerschmidt via AP)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers won the game 14-5. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
13 / 35

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers won the game 14-5. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Jason Behnken
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) looks on from the sidelines during an NFL preseason football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, in Cincinnati. Cincinnati won 23-12. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
14 / 35

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) looks on from the sidelines during an NFL preseason football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, in Cincinnati. Cincinnati won 23-12. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) hugs Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) after an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
15 / 35

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) hugs Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) after an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) forces Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) to fumble during the second quarter of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
16 / 35

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) forces Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) to fumble during the second quarter of an NFL football game Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Jason Behnken
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) greets Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) following an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2015 in Tampa, Fla. The Panthers won 37-23. (Perry Knotts via AP)
17 / 35

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) greets Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) following an NFL football game on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2015 in Tampa, Fla. The Panthers won 37-23. (Perry Knotts via AP)

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) celebrates a play, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Carolina Panthers (10-4) can reach the postseason for the fourth time in the last five seasons under coach Ron Rivera with a win Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017 against the slumping Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
18 / 35

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017 file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) celebrates a play, during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Carolina Panthers (10-4) can reach the postseason for the fourth time in the last five seasons under coach Ron Rivera with a win Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017 against the slumping Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

Lynne Sladky
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) looks to pass under pressure from Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy (93) during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
19 / 35

Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) looks to pass under pressure from Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy (93) during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) gestures to fans at the end of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (Tom DiPace via AP)
20 / 35

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) gestures to fans at the end of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (Tom DiPace via AP)

Tom DiPace/Tom DiPace©
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Gerald McCoy (93) smiles during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018 in Chicago. (Greg Trott via AP)
21 / 35

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Gerald McCoy (93) smiles during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018 in Chicago. (Greg Trott via AP)

Greg Trott
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Gerald McCoy (93) sacks Nick Foles (9) during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (Tom DiPace via AP)
22 / 35

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Gerald McCoy (93) sacks Nick Foles (9) during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (Tom DiPace via AP)

Tom DiPace/Tom DiPace©
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Gerald McCoyl (93) during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (Tom DiPace via AP)
23 / 35

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Gerald McCoyl (93) during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (Tom DiPace via AP)

Tom DiPace/Tom DiPace©
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) throws a pass under pressure from Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy (93) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 18, 2012. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
24 / 35

Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) throws a pass under pressure from Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Gerald McCoy (93) during the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 18, 2012. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) celebrates after sacking Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill during the second half of an NFL football game in Tampa, Fla., Monday, Nov. 11, 2013.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
25 / 35

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) celebrates after sacking Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill during the second half of an NFL football game in Tampa, Fla., Monday, Nov. 11, 2013.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack
Defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tackles quarterback Robert Griffin III (10) of the Washington Redskins Sept. 30, 2012 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. The Redskins won 24 - 22. (Al Messerschmidt via AP)
26 / 35

Defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tackles quarterback Robert Griffin III (10) of the Washington Redskins Sept. 30, 2012 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. The Redskins won 24 - 22. (Al Messerschmidt via AP)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) scrambles from Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) during an NFL football game at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2012 in Tampa, Fla. The Bucs won 16-10. (AP Photo/Perry Knotts)
27 / 35

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) scrambles from Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) during an NFL football game at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2012 in Tampa, Fla. The Bucs won 16-10. (AP Photo/Perry Knotts)

Defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers leaves the field after play against the Kansas City Chiefs Oct. 14, 2012 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Tampa won 38 - 10. (Al Messerschmidt via AP)
28 / 35

Defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers leaves the field after play against the Kansas City Chiefs Oct. 14, 2012 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Tampa won 38 - 10. (Al Messerschmidt via AP)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) dives on a fumble by Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2012, in Tampa, Fla. The Falcons won the game 24-23. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
29 / 35

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) dives on a fumble by Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2012, in Tampa, Fla. The Falcons won the game 24-23. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers watches introductions for play before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins Aug. 27, 2011 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. (Al Messerschmidt via AP)
30 / 35

Defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers watches introductions for play before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins Aug. 27, 2011 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. (Al Messerschmidt via AP)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) works against San Diego Chargers guard Tyronne Green (69) during an NFL football game, Sunday, November 11, 2012, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 34-24. (AP Photo/Paul Abell)
31 / 35

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) works against San Diego Chargers guard Tyronne Green (69) during an NFL football game, Sunday, November 11, 2012, in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers won 34-24. (AP Photo/Paul Abell)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Gerald McCoy (93) during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on December 9, 2012 in Tampa,Florida at Raymond James Stadium. (AP Photo/Tom DiPace)
32 / 35

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Gerald McCoy (93) during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on December 9, 2012 in Tampa,Florida at Raymond James Stadium. (AP Photo/Tom DiPace)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy jokes with team mates prior to the the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Friday, Aug. 8, 2014, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
33 / 35

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy jokes with team mates prior to the the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Friday, Aug. 8, 2014, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

STEPHEN B. MORTON
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) celebrates after safety Ronde Barber intercepted a pass from New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees during the first half of an NFL football game in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 21, 2012.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
34 / 35

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) celebrates after safety Ronde Barber intercepted a pass from New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees during the first half of an NFL football game in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 21, 2012.(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack
Oklahoma defensive tackle Gerald McCoy holds up a jersey after he was selected as the third overall pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL football draft at Radio City Music Hall, Thursday, April 22, 2010, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)
35 / 35

Oklahoma defensive tackle Gerald McCoy holds up a jersey after he was selected as the third overall pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the NFL football draft at Radio City Music Hall, Thursday, April 22, 2010, in New York. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)

Jason DeCrow
Advertising