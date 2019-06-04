Panthers sign Gerald McCoy to one-year deal

CHARLOTTE – Gerald McCoy, one of the league's most dominant defensive tackles and a longtime Panthers rival, has joined forces and signed a one-year contract with Carolina.
McCoy, selected third overall in the 2010 NFL Draft, had spent his entire career with the Buccaneers before the two parted ways on May 20. McCoy then took free agent visits to Cleveland, Baltimore and Charlotte before making his decision.
"It's great to have Gerald on our side now," general manager Marty Hurney said. "We are very familiar with his skill set after facing him over the years and know that he not only brings a wealth of talent as a player but is also a tremendous person. We are extremely happy to have Gerald as a part of the Panthers organization."
The 6-foot-4, 300-pound McCoy has 54.5 career sacks, fourth among defensive tackles since he entered the league. He has recorded at least six sacks each of the past six seasons, including exactly six each of the past two seasons. McCoy is the only defensive tackle in the league with at least six sacks for six seasons running.
Last year, McCoy's streak of consecutive Pro Bowl appearances ended at six. He was an All-Pro selection in 2013, '14 and '16. McCoy has been slowed in stretches by injuries in recent years but has missed just eight games over the past seven seasons.
In addition to ranking fourth in sacks among defensive tackles since entering the league in 2010, McCoy also ranks fourth with 79 tackles for loss, 140 quarterback hurries and 22 pass deflections.
To make room on the 90-man roster, the Panthers waived/injured wide receiver Mose Frazier.
