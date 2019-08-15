Football 101 tickets now on sale

Aug 15, 2019 at 10:00 AM

Enjoy an evening of football and fun at Football 101 presented by Belk on Tuesday, October 1 from 4-9 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium.

Cost of the program is $100 per ticket or $1,000 for a reserved table of 10. Those wishing to attend can now purchase tickets online while they last. Upon receipt of registration and payment, participants will be mailed a confirmation letter and ticket. For more information, please call 704-358-7404.

Designed to increase basic football knowledge, Football 101 helps newcomers to the game better understand the game and provides a forum where they can ask questions - all in an entertaining and engaging atmosphere. Panthers players will define terminology and focus on the fundamentals of offense, defense and special teams.

The event features a champagne reception in the team store, buffet dinner, tour of the Panthers locker room, fashion program presented by Belk, a classroom session taught by Panthers players and a gift.

