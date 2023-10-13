For Dicaprio Bootle, his name puts him on center stage

Oct 13, 2023 at 10:22 AM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
dicaprio

CHARLOTTE — There are still some people around here trying to figure out what to call him.

Veteran cornerback Troy Hill has been going with "Bottle Cap" since that's the name special teams coach Chris Tabor hung on him when he walked in the door. Punter Johnny Hekker has spent some time wearing lederhosen in his life and wondered if he could make "Das Boot" stick (probably not).

But when you're born Dicaprio Bootle﻿, you've heard them all before and then some.

The newest member of the Panthers' 53-man roster has been dealing with this his whole life, sometimes enjoying it and sometimes not, but always on the verge of telling the story again.

On Sept. 17, 1997, Dwight and Caliope Bootle's son arrived, and there was a moment of indecision.

"When it was before I was born, my parents really couldn't agree on a name," Bootle explained. "They really couldn't come up with a name, but my mom and my aunt ended up watching Titanic and just fell in love with the movie, fell in love with Leonardo DiCaprio.

"My understanding is it was like a joke at first, then it was like, 'Oh, we're naming him Dicaprio,' and then my mom and aunt were into it. So it kind of stuck, and so shout out Leo DiCaprio."

The name obviously has a ring to it. It's euphonious. It's fun to say. He's been a regular on the All-Name teams since he was in college at Nebraska. But before he became a starter at a major college program, there was an entire lifetime spent in elementary and middle schools when it wasn't always easy to carry that name.

"When people meet you, you know, like young kids butcher it, mess it up," he said. "Some of my teachers kind of pause at it for a second. So it's kind of a funny thing, I guess you could say.

"Growing up, I'll be honest with you, I didn't really like it all the time. Because people would mess it up, so I just rather had not went through that a lot of times. But, as I got older and just growing with the world and just realizing how unique it actually is and how different my name is, now I love it.

"My mom, she named me that. I always tell people like she did her thing when she named me Dicaprio because I have a unique name. I just feel like I'm one of one, so she knew I was special."

And befitting his namesake, he knew how to make a timely entrance. With the Panthers struggling with injuries in the secondary, they signed him to the practice squad in September after he spent the previous two years with the Chiefs (appearing in seven games). He caught their eye in practice, and became an immediate contributor on special teams and was elevated to play each of the last three games. After he used all three of the elevations he was allowed, they added him to the active roster.

"You know, he was a pickup for us right there after camp," Tabor said. "He runs well; he's a good football player. He can play multiple positions. He has kind of a corner body, a smaller body type, but yet he can play big. He's been a real, I wouldn't say pleasant surprise; that's what we saw on tape when we got him from Kansas City, and he just kind of keeps getting better.

"He's a young player that I think that the ceiling is still way up there."

And after getting here and contributing fairly quickly, there was the matter of getting to know everyone. Football locker rooms are places where nicknames take root quickly, especially if your name is longer than five or six letters. (﻿Calvin Throckmorton became "Doc Throck" in a hurry.)

So most of the people here have settled on "Cap" or "Boot," and he's fine with that.

"I mean, it just depends on where you know me from," he said. "A lot of people call me Cap or Boot. I got a couple of other names, too, but it just depends on where you know me from.

"But really here, Boot for real."

He laughed when Tabor coined "Bottle Cap" — "That's a new one for me," he said. But it's something he's gotten used to as people get to know him.

When you grow up Dicaprio Bootle, attention comes easily, and you learn how to handle it.

PHOTOS: Panthers practice | 10/12

View photos from the Panthers' practice on Thursday.

231012 WK 6 Practice 2-070
1 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231012 WK 6 Practice 2-170
2 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231012 WK 6 Practice 2-034
3 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231012 WK 6 Practice 2-027
4 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231012 WK 6 Practice 2-195
5 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231012 WK 6 Practice 2-048
6 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231012 WK 6 Practice 2-116
7 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231012 WK 6 Practice 2-077
8 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231012 WK 6 Practice 2-134
9 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231012 WK 6 Practice 2-164
10 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231012 WK 6 Practice 2-182
11 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231012 WK 6 Practice 2-015
12 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231012 WK 6 Practice 2-205
13 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231012 WK 6 Practice 2-199
14 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231012 WK 6 Practice 2-064
15 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231012 WK 6 Practice 2-150
16 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231012 WK 6 Practice 2-197
17 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231012 WK 6 Practice 2-151
18 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231012 WK 6 Practice 2-086
19 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231012 WK 6 Practice 2-087
20 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231012 WK 6 Practice 2-119
21 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231012 WK 6 Practice 2-075
22 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231012 WK 6 Practice 2-132
23 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231012 WK 6 Practice 2-125
24 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231012 WK 6 Practice 2-136
25 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231012 WK 6 Practice 2-065
26 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231012 WK 6 Practice 2-092
27 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231012 WK 6 Practice 2-062
28 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231012 WK 6 Practice 2-188
29 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231012 WK 6 Practice 2-098
30 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231012 WK 6 Practice 2-115
31 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231012 WK 6 Practice 2-040
32 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231012 WK 6 Practice 2-063
33 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231012 WK 6 Practice 2-103
34 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231012 WK 6 Practice 2-021
35 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231012 WK 6 Practice 2-107
36 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231012 WK 6 Practice 2-080
37 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231012 WK 6 Practice 2-041
38 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231012 WK 6 Practice 2-121
39 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231012 WK 6 Practice 2-141
40 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231012 WK 6 Practice 2-061
41 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231012 WK 6 Practice 2-166
42 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231012 WK 6 Practice 2-1
43 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231012 WK 6 Practice 2-124
44 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231012 WK 6 Practice 2-056
45 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231012 WK 6 Practice 2-038
46 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231012 WK 6 Practice 2-113
47 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231012 WK 6 Practice 2-011
48 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231012 WK 6 Practice 2-180
49 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231012 WK 6 Practice 2-030
50 / 50
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Other coaches are seeing Bryce Young's knack for YAC

The rookie quarterback caught the eye of Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel (who runs the league's No. 1 offense), specifically for putting passes in places his receivers can do something with it.
news

Notebook: Ejiro Evero focused on limiting explosive plays at Miami

The Panthers' defensive coordinator discussed the high-power Dolphins offense and how they're planning to attack it this Sunday. Plus more from Thomas Brown and Chris Tabor. 
news

Week 6 Thursday Injury Report: Derrick Brown held out

The team's top defensive lineman was limited on Wednesday with knee and ankle issues. Plus the rest of a growing report, with three more players added to a long list Thursday.
news

Week 6 Game Preview: Panthers at Dolphins

Here are the facts and figures you need to know before the Panthers travel to Miami this Sunday.
news

Chuba Hubbard, Laviska Shenault Jr. look to capitalize on running back reps

With Miles Sanders working through a shoulder injury during Wednesday's practice, Hubbard and Shenault are getting ready to show what they can do out of the backfield.  
news

Notebook: Continuing to streamline Bryce Young's operation

They've gone to a wristband to speed up the play-calling process in recent weeks, giving the rookie quarterback a reference point during games. Plus more on some potential player returns. 
news

How to watch, listen and live stream: Carolina at Miami in Week 6

The Panthers game against the Dolphins will air on CBS at 1:00 p.m.
news

Week 6 Wednesday Injury Report: Miles Sanders held out

The starting running back left last week's game with a shoulder issue which kept him out of practice, plus the rest of Wednesday's updates.
news

Panthers sign Dicaprio Bootle to the active roster

He's been elevated from the practice squad each of the last three weeks, helping on special teams and providing secondary depth.
news

Ask The Old Guy: Oh, and five

No one expected an 0-5 start (or the Spanish Inquisition), but here they are. With plenty of questions about the temporal and the thematic, RBs, Cam Newton, and a few dated pop culture references.
news

Know Your Foe: Miami Dolphins

The Panthers travel in Week 6 to face the Miami Dolphins. Here's what to know about them.
Advertising