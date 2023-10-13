For Dicaprio Bootle, his name puts him on center stage

The name obviously has a ring to it. It's euphonious. It's fun to say. He's been a regular on the All-Name teams since he was in college at Nebraska. But before he became a starter at a major college program, there was an entire lifetime spent in elementary and middle schools when it wasn't always easy to carry that name.

"When people meet you, you know, like young kids butcher it, mess it up," he said. "Some of my teachers kind of pause at it for a second. So it's kind of a funny thing, I guess you could say.

"Growing up, I'll be honest with you, I didn't really like it all the time. Because people would mess it up, so I just rather had not went through that a lot of times. But, as I got older and just growing with the world and just realizing how unique it actually is and how different my name is, now I love it.

"My mom, she named me that. I always tell people like she did her thing when she named me Dicaprio because I have a unique name. I just feel like I'm one of one, so she knew I was special."