Calvin Throckmorton, aka "Doc Throck," is a quick study

Throckmorton's time doubling as an invested human physiology major and starting offensive lineman at Oregon brought about the nickname "Doc Throck" in the Ducks' locker room. It hasn't been as well-known since his venture into professional football with the Saints and now the Panthers, but the enthusiasm for a field he'd like to dive into after his football career hasn't waned.

"People have mentioned it every once in a while; it's certainly not as big of an aspect in my life anymore because I'm not studying every day, but I try to at least stay close to it," Throckmorton said. "The nickname will pop up every once in a while. It's not as prominent anymore. I've talked to guys about how I was pre-med and things like that, but I don't think that's popped up yet."

Throckmorton's studies still color his perspective and keep him in tune with his body – critical aspects at the front lines of a physical game. He likes to think he knows quite a bit of what he hears athletic trainers say, knowing that's a field he could see himself pursuing after his football days end.

But there are plenty of places he can apply what he knows during his time on the field, too.

"I think it helps in the sense that I feel like I know what my body needs a lot of the time, and I know when things don't feel quite right," Throckmorton said. "Maybe I can put (trainers) in a more specific place based on what I'm feeling or anything like that.