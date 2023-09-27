Adam Thielen has provided leadership, and produced

Those relationships are ones built on trust, and you don't build that in a day, though he clearly built it in a hurry.

He's mentioned several times this week how it was a tough offseason leaving home, and he mentioned Wednesday that he briefly considered being finished after nine seasons so that he didn't have to leave home or the only team he had ever known.

"It's obviously tough leaving a place that you put so much into that you gave everything you got for and, you know, maybe didn't end exactly the way that everybody thought it would," he said. "So there were some tough points of that, but to be here in this organization and this locker room, I'm so thankful. I didn't know where I was going to land, and I'm just kind of trusting in the process, and I'm very thankful to be here. This hasn't been the start we want to have, but, there is no panic and, I still have so much faith and trust, and love for this organization and the people we have here.

"I think it's that prove-it mentality that I've had my entire career. You come into a new place, and you have to prove who you are as a player, as a person, as a leader. The people here have no idea of who I am as a player, as a leader, as a dad, as a husband. And so you got to prove that every single day. And I think that's been a fun challenge for me to really just every day that I'm on that football field, I've got to prove who I can be as a teammate, who I can be as a player, how I can help this team win and same thing on game day. So it's really held me accountable, and it's exciting to me to see where this can go."

They still don't know where that is.