Week 4 Wednesday Injury Report: Frankie Luvu held out, Bryce Young full

Sep 27, 2023 at 03:10 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
CHARLOTTE — The name most people are wondering about on the Panthers injury report was barely on it at all.

But he's not the only concern heading into the week.

Quarterback Bryce Young (ankle) was a full participant in practice after missing last week's game with an issue he picked up the previous Monday night against the Saints. The Panthers also had four players held out of Wednesday's work, including two more starters on defense.

Linebacker Frankie Luvu (hip) did not participate, along with safety Xavier Woods (hamstring). Panthers head coach Frank Reich indicated earlier Wednesday that Woods' absence would be more long-term.

Wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. (rest) and right tackle Taylor Moton (rest/ankle) were also held out Wednesday. Moton's played in 101 straight games and has reached the point where rest days during the season are part of his routine.

Five players were limited in practice, including wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (concussion), cornerback CJ Henderson (ankle), running back Miles Sanders (groin), left guard Chandler Zavala (calf), and defensive end LaBryan Ray (finger). Henderson left last week's game in the first half and didn't return, while Sanders and Zavala finished the game. Mingo didn't take part in team drills but did a limited amount of football-specific activity.

In addition to Young, center Bradley Bozeman (quadriceps) was listed as a full participant Wednesday.

