Week 4 Wednesday Injury Report: Frankie Luvu held out, Bryce Young full

Linebacker Frankie Luvu (hip) did not participate, along with safety Xavier Woods (hamstring). Panthers head coach Frank Reich indicated earlier Wednesday that Woods' absence would be more long-term.

Wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. (rest) and right tackle Taylor Moton (rest/ankle) were also held out Wednesday. Moton's played in 101 straight games and has reached the point where rest days during the season are part of his routine.

Five players were limited in practice, including wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (concussion), cornerback CJ Henderson (ankle), running back Miles Sanders (groin), left guard Chandler Zavala (calf), and defensive end LaBryan Ray (finger). Henderson left last week's game in the first half and didn't return, while Sanders and Zavala finished the game. Mingo didn't take part in team drills but did a limited amount of football-specific activity.