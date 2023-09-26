Ask The Old Guy: "A sense of urgency" after three weeks

------------------------------------------------------

Hello from Canada, Darin! (I had to pick a state on the submission form, so I put Vermont; it didn't seem like there was an option for non-Americans). I really enjoy reading you, yet this is my first time actually writing to the Mailbag. After reading a lot of the comments some fans had on social media, I felt like I just had to vent somewhere, so here I am.

It is beyond me how so many people are ready to call Bryce Young a bust and burn everything to the ground after literally TWO GAMES. I swear this fanbase is so negative I'm ashamed to be a part of it sometimes. This kid is our future, and we're supposed to have his back and cheer for him, yet people aren't even willing to give him a chance. OK, rant over. Anyway, here's my question: If reading some comments like this on social media makes me so mad, how do you deal with reading submissions weekly that are probably just as bad, if not worse? You must have some type of superpower, right? — Anthony, Montreal, Canada

There's a lot to unpack in this one. Beginning with, you had the opportunity to pick any state, and you picked Vermont? What's that about? Some kind of weird maple leaf flag/maple syrup synergy? Do you just really dig on covered bridges? I've got a lot of questions about you and your subversive Canadian rabble-rousing, Anthony.

The only honest answer is, "hell, I don't know." Had an old sociology professor who liked to say, "people are funny; we don't know why." So, spending all day trying to figure them out might be an unwise expenditure of time.

I don't understand the trend toward declaring doom every day. It's easy to blame on social media, but old Twitter wasn't nearly as bad as this version. Today, every play-call is a referendum, much less an entire series, much less a game, much less a season. And it's not just that every play is a signal of something; it's that every play's a signal of something bad. It's like if you're not burning something down, you're not doing it right. Your other option would be, and this is my plan lately, spend less time on social media. If something enriches your life, give everything you have to it. If it makes you angry or anxious, you can choose to not participate. You have agency. Use it.

I'm not going to sit here and tell you everything's cool here. It's clearly not. Reich walked in talking about a "sense of urgency" the other day, and when coaches say that, you know it's on the front of their mind, not the back.

But to Anthony's larger point, Young's progress this season is the single biggest thing to monitor, bigger than the results of any two or three games or 17. None of us know whether it's going to work out, nor do any of us know enough to confidently declare that it's absolutely not going to work out, either.

So we wait. Maybe that's my superpower, being willing to watch a thing for more than a few seconds before making up my mind. Patience, I suppose. It's either that or my devilish good looks. Or sarcasm, maybe. Who can really know?