Notebook: Injuries continue to hit defense

"Yeah, of course," nickel ﻿Jeremy Chinn﻿ said. "You know, it goes beyond football, beyond the locker room. Obviously, you think about those guys; I hope those guys are good.

"But you know, obviously, when you're out there, it's not something you can really think about; it's just my job, and you know, we've got to execute."

Burns said that while the attrition obviously doesn't help, he saw an offense that scored 27 points and thought they should have held up their end of the deal. The Panthers held the Seahawks to five field goals early (the longest of which was 43), so the red zone defense was good early. They also limited the Seahawks to 3-of-13 on third downs, also a positive outcome.

"How I feel is that 27 points is enough to win," Burns said. "I feel like the defense, no matter the conditions, we let that go because 27 points is definitely enough to win in this league. So we've got to get the important stops when we need them for the fourth quarter.

"I mean, we were pretty salty in the red zone. It's not bad, but we've got to hold the rope, man."

And while there's a reasonable expectation of adjustments with a new staff and a new roster, Reich said he wasn't using that or the injuries as an excuse.

"There's been a number of changes but of course, we're never going to look at it like woe is me, right?" Reich said. "I mean, new staff, a lot of injuries, my guess is everybody's dealing with the same thing we're dealing with. That's just what I assume.