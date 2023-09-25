Offense frustrated by "pathetic" penalty problems

Ekwonu was far from the only one frustrated by the missteps. Right tackle Taylor Moton was flagged twice for false starts, and rookie left guard Chandler Zavala once (which could have easily been called on Ekwonu as well).

"It's not who we are, you know, we're a pretty disciplined team, and we didn't show that today," center ﻿Bradley Bozeman﻿ said. "We had too many false starts, whoever it was on, you know, whether it was me, whether it was a tackle or the guards, whatever it was,, it's not good enough. So we've got to fix that and move forward.

"We play crowd noise every single day at practice. We pump it in; we try to make it louder than it is out there. You know, we just, we didn't execute today."

Toward that end, Reich preached a message of accountability to everyone in that locker room in a protracted post-game talk, which lasted longer than the normal cooling-off period before he came to his press conference.

"I do know this, I do know in this locker room there's two things that are going to happen," Reich said. "One, there is belief, and number two, there will be no finger-pointing. That's not going to happen. We're each going to own our mistakes, man up to our mistakes.