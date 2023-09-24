Rapid Reactions: Depleted defense left with 37-27 loss

SEATTLE — The Panthers have a number of problems at the moment, and being 0-3 might not be the biggest among them.

The fell 37-27 to the Seahawks on Sunday at Lumen Field, on a day when their offense showed its first signs of life, but the defense continued to lose needed parts.

By the end of the day, linebacker Frankie Luvu﻿, safety Xavier Woods﻿, and cornerback CJ Henderson were on the sidelines when they were needed on the field. For a team that lost cornerback Jaycee Horn in the opener (he's on IR with a hamstring) and linebacker Shaq Thompson for the season last week, they were absences they could ill afford.

That left what was left of their defenders gassed, and the Seahawks outscored them 25-14 in the second half.

Those unwelcome bits of news overshadowed what stood as progress for the offense, as backup quarterback Andy Dalton had a solid day in relief of injured rookie Bryce Young﻿.

Dalton finished 34-of-58 for 361 yards and two touchdowns. The pass attempts were a career high for the 35-year-old, but not necessarily what they needed, as they weren't in balance for an extended stretch of the game.

The Panthers entered the day without a pass play of more than 22 yards, but Dalton was able to move the ball downfield a few times, including a 47-yard touchdown to DJ Chark Jr.

But the run game wasn't much of a factor, as Miles Sanders was held to 24 rushing yards (though he did add a second-half touchdown).