Inactives: Bryce Young not in uniform against Seahawks

SEATTLE — As expected, quarterback Bryce Young is inactive for the Panthers Sunday after injuring his ankle in Monday's loss to the Saints.

The No. 1 overall pick didn't practice this week, and head coach Frank Reich has said it's a one- or two-week injury, giving him a chance to play at home next week against the Vikings.

With Young inactive, Andy Dalton will start at quarterback. Jake Luton was elevated from the practice squad to be his backup. They also elevated cornerback Dicaprio Bootle from the practice squad for the week.

Dalton's 3-1 all-time against the Seahawks, beating them last year with the Saints. The only game he lost against the Seahawks was here in 2019 when he threw for 418 yards in a 21-20 loss.

The Panthers will start Calvin Throckmorton at right guard this week. He came in last week in the second half for Cade Mays and finished the game.

PANTHERS INACTIVES

RB Raheem Blackshear

QB Bryce Young

S Jammie Robinson

CB Sam Webb

OLB DJ Johnson

OT David Sharpe

SEAHAWKS INACTIVES

CB/S Coby Bryant

CB Riq Woolen

SS Jamal Adams

G Phil Haynes

T McClendon Curtis

T Charles Cross