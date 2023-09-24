Inactives: Bryce Young not in uniform against Seahawks

Sep 24, 2023 at 02:38 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Inactives_Generic_Wide (1)

SEATTLE — As expected, quarterback Bryce Young is inactive for the Panthers Sunday after injuring his ankle in Monday's loss to the Saints.

The No. 1 overall pick didn't practice this week, and head coach Frank Reich has said it's a one- or two-week injury, giving him a chance to play at home next week against the Vikings.

Also inactive for the Panthers Sunday are running back Raheem Blackshear﻿, safety Jammie Robinson﻿, cornerback Sam Webb﻿, outside linebacker DJ Johnson﻿, and offensive tackle David Sharpe﻿.

With Young inactive, Andy Dalton will start at quarterback. Jake Luton was elevated from the practice squad to be his backup. They also elevated cornerback Dicaprio Bootle from the practice squad for the week.

Dalton's 3-1 all-time against the Seahawks, beating them last year with the Saints. The only game he lost against the Seahawks was here in 2019 when he threw for 418 yards in a 21-20 loss.

The Panthers will start Calvin Throckmorton at right guard this week. He came in last week in the second half for Cade Mays and finished the game.

PANTHERS INACTIVES

RB Raheem Blackshear

QB Bryce Young

S Jammie Robinson

CB Sam Webb

OLB DJ Johnson

OT David Sharpe

SEAHAWKS INACTIVES

CB/S Coby Bryant

CB Riq Woolen

SS Jamal Adams

G Phil Haynes

T McClendon Curtis

T Charles Cross

TE Will Dissly

Panthers vs. Seahawks | Pregame Gallery | September 24, 2023

View photos of the Panthers warming up before their game against Seattle.

230924 In-Game Edits Seahawks-39
1 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230924 In-Game Edits Seahawks-04
2 / 64
Carolina Panthers
230924 In-Game Edits Seahawks-107
3 / 64
Carolina Panthers
230924 In-Game Edits Seahawks-108
4 / 64
Carolina Panthers
230924 In-Game Edits Seahawks-113
5 / 64
Carolina Panthers
230924 In-Game Edits Seahawks-112
6 / 64
Carolina Panthers
230924 In-Game Edits Seahawks-111
7 / 64
Carolina Panthers
230924 In-Game Edits Seahawks-102
8 / 64
Carolina Panthers
230924 In-Game Edits Seahawks-110
9 / 64
Carolina Panthers
230924 In-Game Edits Seahawks-109
10 / 64
Carolina Panthers
230924 In-Game Edits Seahawks-103
11 / 64
Carolina Panthers
230924 In-Game Edits Seahawks-105
12 / 64
Carolina Panthers
230924 In-Game Edits Seahawks-104
13 / 64
Carolina Panthers
230924 In-Game Edits Seahawks-097
14 / 64
Carolina Panthers
230924 In-Game Edits Seahawks-101
15 / 64
Carolina Panthers
230924 In-Game Edits Seahawks-098
16 / 64
Carolina Panthers
230924 In-Game Edits Seahawks-096
17 / 64
Carolina Panthers
230924 In-Game Edits Seahawks-095
18 / 64
Carolina Panthers
230924 In-Game Edits Seahawks-82
19 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230924 In-Game Edits Seahawks-094
20 / 64
Carolina Panthers
230924 In-Game Edits Seahawks-091
21 / 64
Carolina Panthers
230924 In-Game Edits Seahawks-090
22 / 64
Carolina Panthers
230924 In-Game Edits Seahawks-093
23 / 64
Carolina Panthers
230924 In-Game Edits Seahawks-83
24 / 64
230924 In-Game Edits Seahawks-80
25 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230924 In-Game Edits Seahawks-084
26 / 64
Carolina Panthers
230924 In-Game Edits Seahawks-089
27 / 64
Carolina Panthers
230924 In-Game Edits Seahawks-088
28 / 64
Carolina Panthers
230924 In-Game Edits Seahawks-79
29 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230924 In-Game Edits Seahawks-76
30 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230924 In-Game Edits Seahawks-77
31 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230924 In-Game Edits Seahawks-78
32 / 64
230924 In-Game Edits Seahawks-74
33 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230924 In-Game Edits Seahawks-71
34 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230924 In-Game Edits Seahawks-69
35 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230924 In-Game Edits Seahawks-66
36 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230924 In-Game Edits Seahawks-63
37 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230924 In-Game Edits Seahawks-68
38 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230924 In-Game Edits Seahawks-57
39 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230924 In-Game Edits Seahawks-64
40 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230924 In-Game Edits Seahawks-60
41 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230924 In-Game Edits Seahawks-54
42 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230924 In-Game Edits Seahawks-49
43 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230924 In-Game Edits Seahawks-59
44 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230924 In-Game Edits Seahawks-42
45 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230924 In-Game Edits Seahawks-52
46 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230924 In-Game Edits Seahawks-50
47 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230924 In-Game Edits Seahawks-34
48 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230924 In-Game Edits Seahawks-48
49 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230924 In-Game Edits Seahawks-32
50 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230924 In-Game Edits Seahawks-30
51 / 64
230924 In-Game Edits Seahawks-25
52 / 64
230924 In-Game Edits Seahawks-16
53 / 64
Carolina Panthers
230924 In-Game Edits Seahawks-21
54 / 64
230924 In-Game Edits Seahawks-24
55 / 64
230924 In-Game Edits Seahawks-17
56 / 64
Carolina Panthers
230924 In-Game Edits Seahawks-22
57 / 64
230924 In-Game Edits Seahawks-20
58 / 64
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230924 In-Game Edits Seahawks-13
59 / 64
Carolina Panthers
230924 In-Game Edits Seahawks-05
60 / 64
Carolina Panthers
230924 In-Game Edits Seahawks-15
61 / 64
Carolina Panthers
230924 In-Game Edits Seahawks-11
62 / 64
Carolina Panthers
230924 In-Game Edits Seahawks-07
63 / 64
Carolina Panthers
230924 In-Game Edits Seahawks-02
64 / 64
Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Notebook: Injuries continue to hit defense

For the third straight week, the defense lost a key leader. Plus more from the locker room on surviving an 0-3 start and keeping the perspective they need.
news

Andy Dalton moves the ball at Seattle, but offensive issues remain

The Panthers stretched the field some more with their veteran backup at quarterback, but the offense was one-dimensional as the run game disappeared.
news

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers drop matchup at Seattle

Check out the stats and superlatives from the Panthers' game against the Seahawks. 
news

Offense frustrated by "pathetic" penalty problems

The Panthers were called for eight false starts in the 37-27 loss at Seattle, with four of them falling on left tackle Ikem Ekwonu.
news

Live Updates: Panthers @ Seahawks

Follow all the action in the Panthers' Week 3 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks through our social media posts. 
news

Rapid Reactions: Depleted defense left with 37-27 loss

More injuries to key defensive players overshadowed a day when there was some progress (but not nearly enough) on offense for the Panthers.
news

Derrick Brown playing lots of plays, making lots of plays

The Panthers defensive tackle is providing volume, and high intensity play from inside so far this season, as he continues to grow his game.
news

Five things to watch at Seattle: Andy Dalton to start 

Here are five things to watch for as the Panthers travel to Seattle in Week 3.
news

Frank Reich comments on Andy Dalton's upcoming start at Seattle 

The Panthers head coach said their veteran backup will be heading up the offense this Sunday while Bryce Young recovers from an ankle injury. 
news

Week 3 Friday Injury Report: Bryce Young ruled out

The rookie quarterback will not play against the Seahawks, meaning Andy Dalton will start at quarterback for the Panthers this week.
news

Kamu Grugier-Hill brings passion, versatility to larger role on defense

The eighth-year linebacker has found himself in many places and in multiple roles, and he's poised to step into bigger shoes with Shaq Thompson out for the season.
Advertising