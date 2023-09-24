Live Updates: Panthers @ Seahawks

Notebook: Injuries continue to hit defense

For the third straight week, the defense lost a key leader. Plus more from the locker room on surviving an 0-3 start and keeping the perspective they need.
Andy Dalton moves the ball at Seattle, but offensive issues remain

The Panthers stretched the field some more with their veteran backup at quarterback, but the offense was one-dimensional as the run game disappeared.
Stats and Superlatives: Panthers drop matchup at Seattle

Check out the stats and superlatives from the Panthers' game against the Seahawks. 
Offense frustrated by "pathetic" penalty problems

The Panthers were called for eight false starts in the 37-27 loss at Seattle, with four of them falling on left tackle Ikem Ekwonu.
Rapid Reactions: Depleted defense left with 37-27 loss

More injuries to key defensive players overshadowed a day when there was some progress (but not nearly enough) on offense for the Panthers.
Inactives: Bryce Young not in uniform against Seahawks

The rookie quarterback could be back for next week's game against the Vikings, after injuring his ankle Monday night.
Derrick Brown playing lots of plays, making lots of plays

The Panthers defensive tackle is providing volume, and high intensity play from inside so far this season, as he continues to grow his game.
Five things to watch at Seattle: Andy Dalton to start 

Here are five things to watch for as the Panthers travel to Seattle in Week 3.
Frank Reich comments on Andy Dalton's upcoming start at Seattle 

The Panthers head coach said their veteran backup will be heading up the offense this Sunday while Bryce Young recovers from an ankle injury. 
Week 3 Friday Injury Report: Bryce Young ruled out

The rookie quarterback will not play against the Seahawks, meaning Andy Dalton will start at quarterback for the Panthers this week.
Kamu Grugier-Hill brings passion, versatility to larger role on defense

The eighth-year linebacker has found himself in many places and in multiple roles, and he's poised to step into bigger shoes with Shaq Thompson out for the season.
