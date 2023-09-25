Andy Dalton moves the ball at Seattle, but offensive issues remain

No, it wasn't a winning formula, as the Panthers threw so much because they were often playing from behind – in points, and in yardage, as they caused backups with seven false start penalties on offense in front of a loud Seahawks crowd.

"It's hard to play when you're one-dimensional," Dalton said. "And I feel like that's what we did today. We really couldn't get the run game going. And I think part of the stuff too is some of those penalties and different things that set you back, and now you feel like you have to throw the ball.

"So there are some things that I'm going to look back on and things that I wish I could have done a little bit better in the pass game. But like I said, when you're one-dimensional, it makes it tough."

Running back Miles Sanders rushed for 24 yards on nine attempts at Seattle. He blamed himself for some of the problems and said people in the locker room were encouraged by Reich to look within themselves after Sunday's loss.

"It's a lot of self-inflicted wounds that's happening to us," Sanders said. "We can't win games in this league doing that. I'm not into pointing fingers. We all know – we the offense – this is three weeks in a row we haven't played up to our standards. Just like coach said, there has to be some soul-searching going on. And we've got to fix it. It's as simple as that. It's not simple, but that's what has to go on."

The Panthers weren't trailing Seattle for the whole game, but Dalton could tell he was throwing the ball more when they were down, especially toward the end. It's a factor of playing from behind and being unable to run the ball, and they're going back to the drawing board to figure it out.