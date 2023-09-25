Stats and Superlatives: Panthers drop matchup at Seattle

TEAM STATS
- The Panthers put up 334 passing yards against the Seahawks, their season-best mark.
- Carolina scored a season-high 27 points at Seattle.
PLAYER STATS
- Wide receiver DJ Chark Jr. recorded four receptions for 86 yards and a touchdown, averaging 21.5 yards per reception.
- Chark's 47-yard reception was the Panthers' longest offensive touchdown since Week 10 against the Falcons last season.
- Quarterback Andy Dalton's 58 passing attempts set a career high for him and ranks third in Panther history (Chris Weinke, 63 attempts, 2001, and Weinke, 61 attempts, 2006).
- Wide receiver Adam Thielen finished the day with 11 receptions for 145 yards and a touchdown.
- Thielen's 145 yards rank as the fourth-most in a single game in his career. His 11 receptions ties for fourth-most in his career and are the most since Week 6 of the 2021 season against the Panthers.
- Linebacker Deion Jones recorded his first start as a Panther and finished the day with four tackles (three solo) and an interception.
- Running back Miles Sanders scored his first touchdown as a Panther on a 1-yard carry. He finished the game with 24 yards on nine attempts and a touchdown. He also added 38 yards on five receptions.