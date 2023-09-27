Notebook: Sam Franklin prepares for a starting role at safety

– Wide receiver Adam Thielen's three children are getting acclimated to being Panthers fans since they grew up cheering for their father throughout his nine-year Vikings career before he came to Carolina this offseason.

Their family trip to sign at Bank of America Stadium in March helped them, Thielen said, since they got to run around and see everything in Charlotte.

But there are still some questions that pop up.

"They grew up Vikings fans," Thielen said. "I mean, they grew up in that every single day. Going to the facility, we drive by the facility like, 'Oh, there's the Vikings' stadium.' They grew up in that in that mindset. So I think they were a little confused at first.

"But then I think it made it more real when we were able to come here when I signed, and they were able to run on the field and all that. It made a little bit more real for them. But yeah, it's definitely been different.

"My youngest son, he is actually on (a) flag football team (called) the Vikings. So when he found out that he was on the Vikings, he's like, 'What, like, you can't cheer for me now because I'm on the Vikings?' So I had to explain to him that I can still cheer for him."

His oldest son, who is about to be 7 years old, is a big fan of Justin Jefferson – so big that he emulated Jefferson's celebration dance when he scored a flag football touchdown this week.