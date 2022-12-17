For Scott Fitterer, supporting Atrium Health Levine Children's Hospital hits close to home

Dec 17, 2022 at 10:03 AM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
ScottFitterer_Thumbnail

CHARLOTTE — For Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer, the decision for his My Cause My Cleats shoes was an easy one.

And even though he knows the basics of the story, hearing his mother tell it makes it clear why supporting Atrium Health Levine Children's Hospital is so important to him and his family in his new home.

Shortly after Fitterer was born in 1973, he became very feverish and wouldn't eat or drink. He was quickly transported to Seattle Children's Hospital, where he was diagnosed with a bacterial infection and placed in intensive care.

And if his family didn't realize how serious the situation was at first, they found out quickly.

"We were all just stunned at the time," his mother, Judy Fitterer, said recently. "The day before, he was baptized in the hospital, and the next day, a priest was there reading his last rites. We weren't sure he was going to survive."

Fortunately, the following days brought improvement, but the care he got there stood out to the family on a number of levels.

Scott's father, Jack, was teaching high school and coaching basketball, days busy with other's kids. His mother, Judy, was trying to get his 6-year-old sister Lisa ready for school and juggling his almost-2-year-old sister Kelly. The Fitterers' hands were full, but they had plenty of people to help.

1CW11877
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

"The care the doctors and nurses gave, the responsiveness, they rocked me at night, would take me out and walk me and rock me. Just the comfort they gave was something our family will never forget," the Panthers GM said.

Of course, since he wasn't quite to the point of remembering the story at that point, his mother has filled in the blanks for him over the years, and the central themes of the story always come through.

"It was a very scary time; we were so frightened about so many things, mainly Scott's health," his mother said. "But for a family with two other small children, the simple fact of not being able to be there around the clock, and knowing he was cared for the way he was.

"And in 1973, with only one of us working, a bill of thousands of dollars would have been devastating to us. But they made it clear to us that shouldn't be a concern, and the only priority was getting him better."

Once he recovered, it was back to the business of being Jack and Judy's baby boy, one "adored" by his sisters.

"The girls were fascinated by him, so thankfully, he was a sturdy child," his mother said. "He had a lot of kids playing with him and breathing on him and tugging at him.

"What can you say? He's a survivor."

Scott Fitterer saw his mother's perspective with adult eyes when his daughter was treated at the same hospital when she was younger, recognizing the level of care and the personal touches that can mean so much to patients and families.

"It's just the way they are, it doesn't feel like most hospitals where you walk in and it's sterile white walls," he said. "It can be scary for kids. This one, you walk in, kids think they're having fun; it takes all the edge off. It's just a welcoming environment, between the decorations and the care you get."

Now that he's found a new home in Charlotte, the work of Levine Children's Hospital quickly became something Fitterer wanted to support as he found out more about their reputation providing top care to their patients — since he knows what families go through.

The shoes he'll wear Sunday were decorated by Iizayah Moore, a 12-year-old being treated for osteosarcoma. He has already gone through major leg surgery and a total knee replacement but has a love for both digital art and the Panthers (and has gotten to know linebacker Shaq Thompson and played video games with him during another team event).

Iizayah Moore

So for Fitterer, having life-saving treatment in that kind of setting on his own 49 years ago made an impact on him and made it an easy cause to support.

"This was something that's hit home for my family now and back then," he said.

And his mother agrees.

"We always tried to give back as much as we could," she said. "And Scott and his family are so grateful to find this kind of place in their new home, because it means so much to so many people."

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A number of Levine Children's Hospital patients also decorated shoes for other Panthers staffers. Here are their stories:

DJGriffin

Staff/Cause: Don Toner- Lung Cancer

Levine Children's Hospital Patient: DJ Griffin

  • 10 years old
  • B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia
  • Received a Bone Marrow Transplant

Why he was the right person to design these shoes:

  • He has been admitted for a long period of time and is always looking for something fun to do
  • Something he always loves to do is create art
BrooklynMcDaniels

Sir Purr- Levine Children's Hospital Patient: Brooklyn McDaniel

  • 11 years old
  • Rhabdomyosarcoma
  • Went through treatment once, is receiving treatment again

Why she was the right person to design these shoes:

  • Her ability to pick up an art tool and create is a gift
  • She took on this role and wanted to do the best job
  • Her art always tells a story
MiaScully

Staff/Cause: Pat Stewart/Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Charlotte

Levine Children's Hospital Patient: Mia Scully

  • 9 years old
  • T-Cell Lymphoblastic Lymphoma

Why she was the right person to design these shoes:

  • Uses art, reading, writing, and music as an outlet
  • She also participated in the Junior TopCats performance
  • Loves to create art, and has submitted art for other events (Charlotte FC ball design, Charlotte Knights jersey design) is so detail oriented
  • Pat's cause directly impacts her diagnosis
AnyahRounds

Staff/Cause: Dan Morgan- Ovarian Cancer
Levine Children's Hospital Patient: Anyah Rounds

  • 20 years old
  • Osteosarcoma
  • Major leg surgery, Partial leg and total knee replacement

Why she was the right person to design these shoes:

  • Often times young adults can feel out of place in a children's hospital
  • She is kind, spunky and a true fighter
  • She took this very seriously, was specific about what she was creating and wanted to do a good job

PHOTOS: My Cause My Cleats 2022

View photos of different cleats for Panthers players that are supporting different causes for Sunday's game, presented by FedEx.

Shaq Thompson - TeamSmile
1 / 29

Shaq Thompson - TeamSmile

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Sam Darnold - Jessie Rees Foundation
2 / 29

Sam Darnold - Jessie Rees Foundation

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Bradley Bozeman - Bradley and Nikki Bozeman Foundation
3 / 29

Bradley Bozeman - Bradley and Nikki Bozeman Foundation

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Derrick Brown - U.S. Coast Guard
4 / 29

Derrick Brown - U.S. Coast Guard

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DJ Moore - Susan G. Komen Foundation
5 / 29

DJ Moore - Susan G. Komen Foundation

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Cameron Erving - American Cancer Society
6 / 29

Cameron Erving - American Cancer Society

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Cory Littleton - Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
7 / 29

Cory Littleton - Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Ikem Ekwonu - Jump$tart Coalition
8 / 29

Ikem Ekwonu - Jump$tart Coalition

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
D'Onta Foreman - Autism Charlotte
9 / 29

D'Onta Foreman - Autism Charlotte

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Brian Burns - Route 53
10 / 29

Brian Burns - Route 53

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Frankie Luvu - American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
11 / 29

Frankie Luvu - American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Marquis Haynes - Stomp Out Bullying
12 / 29

Marquis Haynes - Stomp Out Bullying

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Sean Chandler - Institute for Community Living
13 / 29

Sean Chandler - Institute for Community Living

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Jeremy Chinn - The Roof Above
14 / 29

Jeremy Chinn - The Roof Above

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Shi Smith - Vascular Birthmarks Foundation
15 / 29

Shi Smith - Vascular Birthmarks Foundation

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Terrace Marshall Jr. - Elizabeth House
16 / 29

Terrace Marshall Jr. - Elizabeth House

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Tommy Tremble - Best Buddies
17 / 29

Tommy Tremble - Best Buddies

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CJ Henderson - Big Brothers Big Sisters of America
18 / 29

CJ Henderson - Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Colin Thompson - Athletes Helping Athletes
19 / 29

Colin Thompson - Athletes Helping Athletes

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Phil Hoskins - Active Minds/The Roof Above
20 / 29

Phil Hoskins - Active Minds/The Roof Above

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Austin Corbett - Wounded Warriors
21 / 29

Austin Corbett - Wounded Warriors

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Marquan McCall - Friends of Animal Services
22 / 29

Marquan McCall - Friends of Animal Services

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Deonte Brown - Bozeman Foundation
23 / 29

Deonte Brown - Bozeman Foundation

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Kenny Robinson - American Cancer Society
24 / 29

Kenny Robinson - American Cancer Society

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Scott Fitterer - Levine Children's Hospital
25 / 29

Scott Fitterer - Levine Children's Hospital

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Samir Suleiman - Latin Americans Working for Achievement
26 / 29

Samir Suleiman - Latin Americans Working for Achievement

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Los Delgado - Everytown for Gun Safety
27 / 29

Los Delgado - Everytown for Gun Safety

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
MCMC_Cleat Pile_2 copy
28 / 29
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
MCMC_Cleat Pile copy
29 / 29
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Reidsville's Jimmy Teague named Panthers High School Coach of the Year

The annual award, sponsored by GMC, was presented at a surprise ceremony this week.

news

Holiday spirit in full force at Joy to the Carolinas event

The David and Nicole Tepper Foundation, Coca-Cola Consolidated and other Panthers' partners held the fourth annual Joy to the Carolinas event Tuesday night.

news

Derrick Brown named 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee

The Panthers' defensive tackle casts a wide net across Charlotte and his local community in Sugar Hill, Ga., with The Derrick Brown Foundation.

news

Steve Wilks making "imprint and impact" with 3T Foundation

The Panthers interim coach talked about his deep connections to Charlotte at a fundraising event for his foundation, The 3T Foundation.

news

Tepper Sports & Entertainment to help launch first varsity-level high school esports and STEM league

TSE will partner with Stiegler EdTech, Carolina Esports Hub and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools in the inaugural season in 2022.

news

Spartanburg outlasts Dorman in Big Friday instant classic

Spartanburg defeated Dorman 42-41 in an instant Big Friday classic in front of a raucous Cavalier Stadium.

news

Dorman hosts Spartanburg in Panthers Big Friday series tonight

The Panthers will have a big presence in South Carolina as two of the state's top 10 teams face off in Roebuck, S.C.

news

Mike Rucker shares knowledge at German flag football event

The Panthers legend took part in a recent flag football clinic and tournament in Frankfurt, as the team works to grow the game in Germany.

news

Charlotte Christian comes back to beat Providence Day in thriller

Last-second field goal lifted Charlotte Christian in an epic Panthers Big Friday showcase.

news

Providence Day hosts Charlotte Christian in Panthers Big Friday series tonight

The Panthers will have a big presence at tonight's game featuring the Knights (5-2) and Chargers (7-0).

news

Bank of America, Panthers partner to honor teachers

Fans can nominate their favorite teacher for a chance to win Panthers prizes and money for their classroom.

Advertising