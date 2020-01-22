Former Gamecock Javon Kinlaw was homeless and now the NFL is within reach

"Just growing up in northeast Washington, D.C., pretty much homeless, living in basements. We went without electricity, no water, things like that. We had to use the neighbor's hose to fill up totes of water. We would take them back in the house. We had gas, a gas stove. We would light the stove with a little match or something, get a tall pot, boil the water, mix it with some cold water, put it in a bucket, take it upstairs, take a shower like that. At a young age, we just thought that was normal. That's how we was living, we didn't know how everybody else was living, but we knew that's how we was living and we was cool with that, especially me. But now that I look back at it, it was tough, man. It made me a man at a young age."