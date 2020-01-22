Former Gamecock Javon Kinlaw was homeless and now the NFL is within reach

Jan 22, 2020 at 03:46 PM
2018Employees34
Max Henson
kinlaw_usc
AP/Sean Rayford

MOBILE, Ala. – A lot of NFL draft prospects talk about adversity they've overcome.

A lot of them have incredible underdog narratives.

Javon Kinlaw's story stops you in your tracks.

The former South Carolina defensive tackle is one of the top talents at the 2020 Senior Bowl, and it's amazing how he got here.

His mother traveled from Trinidad and Tobago to Washington, D.C. with the hopes of providing a better life for her family. But things didn’t go according to plan.

Related Links

Here's what Kinlaw told reporters as he sat behind a podium at Senior Bowl media day:

"Just growing up in northeast Washington, D.C., pretty much homeless, living in basements. We went without electricity, no water, things like that. We had to use the neighbor's hose to fill up totes of water. We would take them back in the house. We had gas, a gas stove. We would light the stove with a little match or something, get a tall pot, boil the water, mix it with some cold water, put it in a bucket, take it upstairs, take a shower like that. At a young age, we just thought that was normal. That's how we was living, we didn't know how everybody else was living, but we knew that's how we was living and we was cool with that, especially me. But now that I look back at it, it was tough, man. It made me a man at a young age."

Kinlaw said he and his brothers would often eat bologna or hot dogs. Sometimes oatmeal. Sometimes buttered bread.

"As long as I got food, I was cool," he said.

Before joining the Gamecocks program, Kinlaw spent a year at Jones County Junior College. It was eye-opening, to say the least.

"Fun fact, my first two days there I didn't even eat, because I didn't know where the cafe was at," Kinlaw said. "Then I didn't know the food was free, so when I found out it was free, I was going crazy."

Once Kinlaw got to South Carolina, he was put on a life-changing path to the NFL.

The 6-foot-6, 310-pounder is a disruptive force. After learning how to strike, maintain his gap and control the guys tasked with blocking him, he blossomed into one of the best defensive linemen in the SEC.

Kinlaw finished the 2019 season with 35 tackles and six sacks and earned first-team All-America honors.

kinlaw_podium

"I have everything to prove. I treat myself like I'm that guy still at the bottom," Kinlaw said. "I set my goals so high this season and I feel like I didn't accomplish any of them. That's just how I am. I am looking forward to going out and getting something done (this week in Mobile).

"I wanted to have 15 sacks (in 2019). I didn't even get close."

He did more than enough to get the attention of scouts and evaluators. Yes, that includes Carolina's NFL team.

"I know they like me, for sure. A whole lot," said Kinlaw, who told reporters he met with the Panthers in Mobile. "They have some free agency guys (on the defensive line), so I definitely feel like I could go in there and make something happen."

It sounds like that will be true wherever Kinlaw winds up.

"I didn't really expect myself to even be here," Kinlaw said. "You just can't give up on yourself."

Photos from 2020 Senior Bowl

View photos from the 2020 Senior Bowl practices and Media Day from Mobile, Alabama, as the Panthers coaching staff gets a look at the 2020 prospects.

Head coach Matt Rhule takes in practice at the Senior Bowl.
1 / 39

Head coach Matt Rhule takes in practice at the Senior Bowl.

Brandon Todd
Rhule observes practice with executive director of player personnel Jeff Morrow.
2 / 39

Rhule observes practice with executive director of player personnel Jeff Morrow.

Brandon Todd
Rhule and executive director of player personnel Jeff Morrow watch practice.
3 / 39

Rhule and executive director of player personnel Jeff Morrow watch practice.

Brandon Todd
Alabama DL Terrell Lewis speaks with the media.
4 / 39

Alabama DL Terrell Lewis speaks with the media.

Brandon Todd
South Carolina EDGE D.J. Wonnum gets loose.
5 / 39

South Carolina EDGE D.J. Wonnum gets loose.

Brandon Todd
Baylor RB JaMycal Hasty is interviewed after practice.
6 / 39

Baylor RB JaMycal Hasty is interviewed after practice.

Brandon Todd
Baylor RB JaMycal Hasty after practice.
7 / 39

Baylor RB JaMycal Hasty after practice.

Brandon Todd
ASU RB Eno Benjamin speaks at Media Day.
8 / 39

ASU RB Eno Benjamin speaks at Media Day.

Brandon Todd
South team linemen.
9 / 39

South team linemen.

Brandon Todd
Baylor WR Denzel Mims speaks at Media Day.
10 / 39

Baylor WR Denzel Mims speaks at Media Day.

Brandon Todd
LSU tight end Stephen Sullivan (81) and the South team tight ends.
11 / 39

LSU tight end Stephen Sullivan (81) and the South team tight ends.

Brandon Todd
ASU RB Eno Benjamin speaks at Media Day.
12 / 39

ASU RB Eno Benjamin speaks at Media Day.

Brandon Todd
ASU RB Eno Benjamin speaks at Media Day.
13 / 39

ASU RB Eno Benjamin speaks at Media Day.

Brandon Todd
Oregon QB Justin Herbert at the podium.
14 / 39

Oregon QB Justin Herbert at the podium.

Brandon Todd
Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts at the podium.
15 / 39

Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts at the podium.

Brandon Todd
Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts at the podium.
16 / 39

Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts at the podium.

Brandon Todd
11Senior_Bowl_2020
17 / 39
Brandon Todd
21Senior_Bowl_2020
18 / 39
Brandon Todd
22Senior_Bowl_2020
19 / 39
Brandon Todd
The North and South teams break down the huddle.
20 / 39

The North and South teams break down the huddle.

Brandon Todd
Pittsburgh CB Dane Jackson gets loose.
21 / 39

Pittsburgh CB Dane Jackson gets loose.

Brandon Todd
Pittsburgh CB Dane Jackson breaks up a pass intended for Texas WR Devin Duvernay (6).
22 / 39

Pittsburgh CB Dane Jackson breaks up a pass intended for Texas WR Devin Duvernay (6).

Brandon Todd
South team linemen.
23 / 39

South team linemen.

Brandon Todd
LSU tight end Stephen Sullivan and Texas wide receiver Collin Johnson.
24 / 39

LSU tight end Stephen Sullivan and Texas wide receiver Collin Johnson.

Brandon Todd
Baylor WR Denzel Mims being interviewed after practice.
25 / 39

Baylor WR Denzel Mims being interviewed after practice.

Brandon Todd
Alabama DL Terrell Lewis at Media Day.
26 / 39

Alabama DL Terrell Lewis at Media Day.

Brandon Todd
Mississippi DL Josiah Coatney warming up.
27 / 39

Mississippi DL Josiah Coatney warming up.

Brandon Todd
Oregon QB Justin Herbert being interviewed after practice.
28 / 39

Oregon QB Justin Herbert being interviewed after practice.

Brandon Todd
South Carolina DT Javon Kinlaw at the podium.
29 / 39

South Carolina DT Javon Kinlaw at the podium.

Brandon Todd
Appalachian State LB Akeem Davis-Gaither and the South team warm up.
30 / 39

Appalachian State LB Akeem Davis-Gaither and the South team warm up.

Brandon Todd
Rhule and executive director of player personnel Jeff Morrow watch practice from the sideline.
31 / 39

Rhule and executive director of player personnel Jeff Morrow watch practice from the sideline.

Brandon Todd
Florida DL Jonathan Greenard on talks with the media.
32 / 39

Florida DL Jonathan Greenard on talks with the media.

Brandon Todd
LSU OL Lloyd Cushenberry III at the podium.
33 / 39

LSU OL Lloyd Cushenberry III at the podium.

Brandon Todd
LSU TE Stephen Sullivan on Media Day.
34 / 39

LSU TE Stephen Sullivan on Media Day.

Brandon Todd
Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts at the podium.
35 / 39

Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts at the podium.

Brandon Todd
LSU LS Blake Ferguson.
36 / 39

LSU LS Blake Ferguson.

Brandon Todd
Florida DL Jonathan Greenard (58) and the South team get loose.
37 / 39

Florida DL Jonathan Greenard (58) and the South team get loose.

Brandon Todd
Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts.
38 / 39

Oklahoma QB Jalen Hurts.

Brandon Todd
Oregon QB Justin Herbert speaks with reporters after practice.
39 / 39

Oregon QB Justin Herbert speaks with reporters after practice.

Brandon Todd
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Panthers Head Coach Interview Tracker

The Panthers continued the process Tuesday by interviewing Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

news

Jacob Eason signed to reserve/future contract

The quarterback played in one game last year, and spent time on the practice squad here and with the 49ers.

news

Brian Burns, Johnny Hekker named to All-NFC team by PFWA

Two Panthers received postseason honors Monday, as Burns and Hekker were named to the 2022 All-NFC team voted on by the Professional Football Writers of America.

news

Next Chapter: Rhys Lloyd balances all aspects of life after NFL career

The Panthers' kickoff specialist from 2007-10 has moved back to North Carolina and is focused on being a father to his three children.

Advertising