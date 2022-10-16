Presented by

Frankie Luvu inactive again this week at Los Angeles

Oct 16, 2022
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Panthers will again be without one of their defensive leaders Sunday, and they'll only have two quarterbacks in uniform.

Linebacker Frankie Luvu is inactive for today's game against the Rams, his second straight week out of the lineup.

Luvu was the team's leading tackler after four games, and had created defensive touchdowns in back-to-back weeks. But he also played 277 defensive snaps in the first four games, which was more than he had in either of the previous three seasons. As such, the wear and tear of becoming a full-time player appeared to catch up to him.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield is also inactive for the Panthers Sunday, after he made a late run at trying to be in uniform. He worked out in Charlotte on Friday and was hoping to be active, but he still needs more time to recover from last week's ankle injury.

PJ Walker was going to start anyway, but practice squad quarterback Jacob Eason (elevated to the active roster Saturday) will now be the backup.

Walker is 2-0 as a starter with the Panthers, beating the Lions in 2020 and taking the first snap, and completing 22-of-29 passes against Arizona last year.

The rest of the inactive list Sunday includes cornerback Jaycee Horn (who did not make the trip as he recovers from last week's rib injury), wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr., defensive lineman Daviyon Nixon, offensive lineman Cade Mays, and defensive end Amaré Barno.

Advertising