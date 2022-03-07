Full drill results from 2022 NFL Combine

CHARLOTTE - The 2022 NFL Combine wrapped up on Sunday afternoon with the final drills for secondary players.

Throughout the week in Indianapolis, Panthers staff had the opportunity to interview potential prospects and watch drills as players were clocked in the 40-yard dash, 3-cone drill, long and high jumps, shuttle runs and the bench press.

This year, a number of offensive and defensive linemen put up all-time top performances in a number of drills.

Georgia defensive tackles Devonte Wyatt (4.77) and Jordan Davis (4.78) put up top-10 all-time results in the 40 among defensive tackles, while offensive tackles Dare Rosenthal (4.88), Kellen Diesch (4.89) and Trevor Penning (4.89) became the first trio of tackles to all go under 4.9 in the same year.

Baylor cornerback Kalon Barnes ran a Combine-best 4.23, just off the combine record of 4.22 held by John Ross and Donte Stallworth.

Chattanooga guard Cole Strange (10'0") was one inch off the combine record for broad jump for an offensive lineman, held by Tristan Wirfs, Kolton Miller and John Brunner.