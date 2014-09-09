Get a Taste of the Panthers

Sep 09, 2014 at 02:00 AM
140909_taste_inside.jpg

You are invited to share an evening of gourmet food, fine wine and great entertainment at the Taste of the Panthers - presented by Bank of America - on Monday, Oct. 13 from 7 to 10 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium.

Panthers fans and food connoisseurs will savor delicacies from some of the region's top chefs. The best restaurants in the Carolinas will prepare their signature dishes, and each of the restaurants' offerings will be paired with a great glass of wine. Current and former Panthers players will be on hand to mingle with those in attendance.

Participating restaurants include: Barrington's Restaurant, Blue Restaurant & Bar, Bonterra Dining & Wine Room, Chima Brazilian Steakhouse, Delaware North Companies, Dressler's Restaurant, E2 Emeril's Eatery, Eight Sushi Asian Kitchen, Enso Asian Bistro & Sushi Bar, Ilios Noche, Krispy Kreme, Mimosa Grill, Napa On Providence, Nolen Kitchen, Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen, Vivace, Wolfgang Puck Pizza Bar, and Zebra.

From 6 to 7 p.m., there will be a private VIP reception. Guests will enjoy additional food, participate in a meet and greet with the players and tour Bank of America Stadium. For those who purchase an extended VIP ticket, there will be an exclusive champagne reception and tour of the Panthers' locker room.

The event also features both silent and live auctions.

Tickets are limited and cost $150 for general admission, $200 per VIP ticket and $300 per extended VIP ticket. Proceeds benefit the Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina, which serves hungry children and families in the Charlotte region. To purchase tickets, visit www.secondharvestmetrolina.org.

140909_taste_sponsors.png

