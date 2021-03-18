Get to know offensive lineman Cam Erving

Erving comes to a Carolina offensive line room that has a number of holes due to free agency. While Erving is listed as a tackle, he's seen snaps at all five positions along the line in his career.

In Cleveland, he played center and both left and right guard positions. After he was traded to Kansas City in 2017, he was a guard and then left tackle in his first season and then exclusively played left tackle in 2019. He continued at left tackle in the five games he started for Dallas in 2020.