Grill Bill: What now for secondary coach?

Website submission from Chris in Steamboat Springs, CO: Since the Panthers elected not to take a running back in the draft, do you see the team trying to sign a top-tier free agent like CJ Anderson or DeMarco Murray?

First, a point of clarification: They didn't necessarily "elect" to leave the draft without a running back or interior lineman. They had a number of targets at both spots who either didn't fall to them or would've cost too much to move up to get. Sure, the Panthers passed on a familiar name like Bo Scarbrough, but so did 30 other teams. And Dallas passed on the former Alabama back eight times before they finally took him off the board midway through the seventh round.