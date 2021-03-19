 Skip to main content
Carolina Panthers
Advertising

Haason Reddick: 'I'll be causing havoc'

Mar 19, 2021 at 12:56 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Haason Reddick
Rick Scuteri/AP

CHARLOTTE – There was a time when Haason Reddick felt like he was in exactly the right place.

Then he became a first-round pick. Then, metaphorically at least, he was lost in the desert for a few years. Then, he started to find himself again. Then, he came back to the East Coast, and possibly, home.

It's been a twisting path for the newest Panthers' pass-rusher, with three disappointing years in Arizona, followed by a brilliant fourth, then a reunion with the coaches he knows from his college days at Temple, who put him in position to be his best.

"It's been crazy; just the thought of linking up with a coaching staff I knew from college, and so many Temple players, just linking up with those guys has been crazy," Reddick said upon his arrival in Charlotte, and signing a one-year deal with the Panthers. "Looking at the pieces that's being added to the defense with what's here, it's exciting.

"I'm a great addition, and I think we're going to wreck a lot of things."

Related Links

The statistics suggest that's entirely possible.

Reddick had a career-high 12.5 sacks and six forced fumbles for the Cardinals last year, when they finally started using him the way Panthers head coach Matt Rhule and defensive coordinator Phil Snow did at Temple.

After choosing him 13th overall in the 2017 draft (following a 9.5-sack, 22.5-tackles for loss senior year), the Cardinals tried to turn Reddick into an inside linebacker, asking him to read and react and cover and direct traffic, which was a reasonable idea considering his body shape and athleticism. He was 220 pounds in college, a leaner version of the 245 he's carrying now, so there was a natural concern about his ability to hold up on the edge.

But it's also like drafting a really good apple and expecting it to taste like a great orange.

"All throughout college, for the most part, I was playing that defensive end/outside linebacker role," Reddick said, "I had crafted it, got good at it at Temple, and that helped get me to the first round. Trying the inside linebacker thing wasn't really my niche. Trying to learn it at the highest level of the game, with how fast the game moved was tough.

"Moving back outside and rushing, that's for me. That's what I do, get to the quarterback, get to the backfield and being disruptive. That's what I do, and I'm glad that I'm here now and somewhere that's understood and they know what I can do."

That's the expectation here, as the Panthers wanted to add some juice to a pass-rush that includes an ascending Brian Burns (9.0 sacks last year) but no other consistent source of pressure. But as he considered free agent offers, Reddick looked at Burns and 2020 first-round pick Derrick Brown and realized something's cooking here, saying: "This D-line could be stacked."

Reddick said in his early talks with Rhule and Snow, the expectations are clear. They're going to ask him to do what he did so well for them at Temple — get after quarterbacks. If that means lining up as a defensive end, fine. If it means standing up and rushing opposite Burns, sure. The important part is the result.

Central Florida quarterback Justin Holman (13) looks for a receiver as he is pressured by Temple defensive lineman Haason Reddick (58) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Orlando, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 25, 2014. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux/Associated Press

"I talked to Snow, he basically left it up to me. If I want to put a hand in the dirt I can, or a two-point stance, I can," Reddick said. "Depending on how I'm feeling, I might put the hand in the dirt. If not, I'll be in a two-point stance. Either way, I'll be causing havoc."

That he wasn't able to do that for a few years in Arizona made some wonder if he'd be able to, and that resulted in a mixed market.

Reddick took a one-year deal (as many players did in a year in which the salary cap went down from $198.2 million to $182.5 million), which also gives him a chance to be a free agent again next year when finances should be more normal. But he's also convinced coming here gives him the best chance to flourish.

"I had a great year, but there's still a lot of teams who wonder is this guy a great pass-rusher, can he do this at a high level, or was last season a fluke?" Reddick said of the last week of pitches from teams and offers. "We're going to show them this year, it's far from a fluke."

Haason Reddick through the years

View photos of Haason Reddick during his four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals from 2017-20.

Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Haason Reddick (43) during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
1 / 26

Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Haason Reddick (43) during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Haason Reddick (43) during the first half of an preseason NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
2 / 26

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Haason Reddick (43) during the first half of an preseason NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri
Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Haason Reddick, top, and cornerback Jamar Taylor tackle Oakland Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
3 / 26

Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Haason Reddick, top, and cornerback Jamar Taylor tackle Oakland Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman (88) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Haason Reddick (43) celebrates his sack against the Los Angeles Rams with defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
4 / 26

Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Haason Reddick (43) celebrates his sack against the Los Angeles Rams with defensive end Chandler Jones (55) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona Cardinals' Haason Reddick recovers a fumble forced by teammate Patrick Peterson during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
5 / 26

Arizona Cardinals' Haason Reddick recovers a fumble forced by teammate Patrick Peterson during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Haason Reddick (43) lines up for a play in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
6 / 26

Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Haason Reddick (43) lines up for a play in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Haason Reddick sacks Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
7 / 26

Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Haason Reddick sacks Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Haason Reddick is pictured during the first half an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 28-21. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
8 / 26

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Haason Reddick is pictured during the first half an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 28-21. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Stephen Brashear/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Haason Reddick
9 / 26
Stew Milne/AP
Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers (23) scores a touchdown as Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Haason Reddick (43) and middle linebacker Jordan Hicks (58) defend during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
10 / 26

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers (23) scores a touchdown as Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Haason Reddick (43) and middle linebacker Jordan Hicks (58) defend during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, left, tries to grab a loose ball while being tackled by Arizona Cardinals' Haason Reddick during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
11 / 26

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, left, tries to grab a loose ball while being tackled by Arizona Cardinals' Haason Reddick during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Noah K. Murray/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arizona Cardinals' Haason Reddick reacts after sacking New York Giants quarterback Colt McCoy during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
12 / 26

Arizona Cardinals' Haason Reddick reacts after sacking New York Giants quarterback Colt McCoy during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Bill Kostroun/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Haason Reddick (43) knocks the ball away from New York Giants quarterback Colt McCoy (12) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
13 / 26

Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Haason Reddick (43) knocks the ball away from New York Giants quarterback Colt McCoy (12) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Giants quarterback Colt McCoy (12) is tackled by Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Haason Reddick (43) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
14 / 26

New York Giants quarterback Colt McCoy (12) is tackled by Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Haason Reddick (43) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Haason Reddick (43) reacts after sacking New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. Cardinals linebacker Haason Reddick has morphed from a borderline bust to one of the team's best defensive players. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
15 / 26

Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Haason Reddick (43) reacts after sacking New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. Cardinals linebacker Haason Reddick has morphed from a borderline bust to one of the team's best defensive players. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones fumbles the ball as he is tackled by Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Haason Reddick (43) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
16 / 26

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones fumbles the ball as he is tackled by Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Haason Reddick (43) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Bill Kostroun/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Haason Reddick sacks Daniel Jones
17 / 26
Bill Kostroun/AP
Arizona Cardinals' Haason Reddick, left, reaches out to knock the ball out of New York Giants quarterback Colt McCoy hands during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
18 / 26

Arizona Cardinals' Haason Reddick, left, reaches out to knock the ball out of New York Giants quarterback Colt McCoy hands during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Bill Kostroun/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) throws as Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Haason Reddick (43) pursues during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
19 / 26

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) throws as Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Haason Reddick (43) pursues during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Haason Reddick (43) against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
20 / 26

Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Haason Reddick (43) against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Haason Reddick (43) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
21 / 26

Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Haason Reddick (43) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Haason Reddick (43) smiles prior to an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Jennifer Stewart)
22 / 26

Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Haason Reddick (43) smiles prior to an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Jennifer Stewart)

Jennifer Stewart/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) and Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Haason Reddick (43) in action during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Jennifer Stewart)
23 / 26

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) and Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Haason Reddick (43) in action during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Jennifer Stewart)

Jennifer Stewart/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Haason Reddick (43) in action against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Jennifer Stewart)
24 / 26

Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Haason Reddick (43) in action against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Jennifer Stewart)

Jennifer Stewart/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Los Angeles Rams quarterback John Wolford center, is tackled by Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Haason Reddick, left, and free safety Jalen Thompson during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
25 / 26

Los Angeles Rams quarterback John Wolford center, is tackled by Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Haason Reddick, left, and free safety Jalen Thompson during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Ashley Landis/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Temple linebacker Haason Reddick poses after being selected by the Arizona Cardinals during the 2017 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2017 in Philadelphia. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
26 / 26

Temple linebacker Haason Reddick poses after being selected by the Arizona Cardinals during the 2017 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27, 2017 in Philadelphia. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Ask The Old Guy: Leaving Las Vegas

The 2023 season is behind us, after a week in which brought us a new Hall of Famer, a familiar winner, a girlfriend you may have heard of, and Mr. Las Vegas himself, Wayne Newton.
news

Defensive starters get their wish, to run it back with coaches

Stars Derrick Brown and Brian Burns made public their hopes for defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero to stay on along with the rest of his staff. Now, they've got their wish.
news

Panthers round out their 2024 coaching staff

Dave Canales has finished the hiring for his coaching staff, retaining the defensive staff and adding several coaches from his days with the Seahawks.
news

Former Panthers saw the signs for DeShaun Foster to become a head coach

Former Panthers RB DeShaun Foster was introduced as head coach of the UCLA Bruins on Tuesday, fulfilling a destiny teammates saw coming years ago.
news

Panthers continue to grow high school football in Charlotte with Keep Pounding Classic

Four local high schools will kickoff the season, in a once in a lifetime opportunity, hosted by the Panthers
news

Julius Peppers begins meeting his peers in the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Peppers made his first appearance at the Merlin Olsen Luncheon on Friday, joining his fellow Hall of Famers and realizing that he's now part of a new fraternity.
news

Hall of Fame Class of 2024 offers clues for future Panthers candidates 

With Luke Kuechly eligible next year for the first time, and Steve Smith a three-time semifinalist, Julius Peppers could have company in Canton in the coming years.
news

Julius Peppers: "I don't consider myself in the same class as these guys"

The Panthers defensive end, and first-ballot Hall of Famer, said he was still processing the fact he was a member of this club.
news

Julius Peppers named to Pro Football Hall of Fame on first ballot

The 2002 first-round pick spent a career making plays, making teammates better, and doing it quietly. Now, he gets to celebrate football's ultimate honor.
news

Panthers retain Evero, announce Idzik and Smith, to fill out staff 

Head coach Dave Canales has filled out his coordinator staff, retaining Ejiro Evero, plus adding Brad Idzik and Tracy Smith.
news

Will Julius Peppers become a first-ballot Hall of Famer tonight?

The Panthers legend is in his first year of eligibility for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and tonight's announcement at NFL Honors will determine where he stands among the all-time greats.
news

How to Watch: NFL Honors awards show

Here's how to see the annual event, including the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 announcement, where Julius Peppers is among the finalists.
Advertising