Happy Half Hour Recap: Ready for Mobile

In this week's episode of the Happy Half Hour podcast presented by Morris-Jenkins, hosts Kristen Balboni and Will Bryan give background on new GM Scott Fitterer and preview the prospects in next week's Reese's Senior Bowl.

Podcast highlights include:

1:29 - Behind the scenes of how the digital team announced the hiring of GM Scott Fitterer

11:25 - Thoughts on how Fitterer will perform as a general manager

18:30 - Player-by-player look at who the Panthers will coach at the Senior Bowl