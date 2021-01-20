Happy Half Hour Recap: Ready for Mobile

In this week's episode of the Happy Half Hour podcast presented by Morris-Jenkins, hosts Kristen Balboni and Will Bryan give background on new GM Scott Fitterer and preview the prospects in next week's Reese's Senior Bowl.
Podcast highlights include:
1:29 - Behind the scenes of how the digital team announced the hiring of GM Scott Fitterer
11:25 - Thoughts on how Fitterer will perform as a general manager
18:30 - Player-by-player look at who the Panthers will coach at the Senior Bowl
27:56 - The crew answers which "Bowl" they would have been invited to as a senior in college
For all of the Panthers podcasts, including past episodes of the Happy Half Hour, visit Panthers.com/audio. Fans can also download and subscribe to Panthers podcasts by searching "Carolina Panthers" on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
A 24-hour live stream of Panthers audio is available here and on Alexa by saying, "Hey Alexa, load Carolina Panthers skill."