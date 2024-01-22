Healthy again, Horn and Jackson can begin the offseason with hope for the future

He plans to stay around Charlotte and do most of his training in the area. He'll take a couple of vacations, Horn made sure to add, but he wants to be near the facilities. He's been given the gift of complete preparation for the first time in his NFL career, and it's not something he'll squander.

"I think about being available and being out there beginning; that's still gonna be my main focus going into next season, but as far as playing football, that's what I love to do," Horn said.

Opposite the field and next to Horn's locker is Jackson. He's been in the league twice as long as Horn but dealt with the same obstacles the past two seasons.

"It's my sixth season, and I haven't played the last game of the season in the last two years. So, for me, it just felt great just to be out there," Jackson said following the season finale.

The past two years, Jackson's seasons have ended in November, with a groin injury and torn Achilles, respectively. This season, however, Jackson suited up for 16 games, missing only a Week 5 matchup against the Detroit Lions. He finished with 59 tackles, a forced fumble, and five passes defended. As he walked off the field on the final Sunday, it was to a 2-15 record, but with excitement about what this defense could do with a full healthy contingent.

"It'll look different, but you take encouragement to the offseason, you let the things you can control lead you, things you can't control, the things that you have no say over, you kind of just let it be. Show up back in OTAs and be ready to work no matter who the coach (is), no matter who's out there with you," Jackson said.