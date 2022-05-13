Hidden details of the 2022 schedule release video

And you'd have to be a long-time fan to have recognized a few of the players who showed up in uniform. (They called in an actual Old Guy to help with the IDs.)

That number 82 was none other than wide receiver Don Beebe, one of the many former Bills players original general manager Bill Polian brought here with him from Buffalo.

Number 10 stumped some folks, but that was Jack Trudeau, who was chosen in the 28th round of the 1995 expansion draft (five picks before they took a guy named Bill Goldberg, who eventually dropped the first name and became a wrestling star).