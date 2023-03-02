Panthers bring first-ever high school football game to Bank of America Stadium on Aug. 19

CHARLOTTE - The Carolina Panthers are bringing high school football to Bank of America Stadium for the first time with the team's inaugural Keep Pounding High School Classic, a season-opening regional matchup between state powers Rock Hill Northwestern and Charlotte Providence Day School on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m.

A press conference to celebrate the announcement, featuring Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich, Northwestern head coach Page Wofford and Providence Day head coach Chad Grier will take place on Monday, March 6 at Bank of America Stadium (more information below).

"Supporting youth and high school football is a pillar of the Carolina Panthers community endeavors," said Riley Fields, director of community relations for the Carolina Panthers. "High school football plays an important role in our communities across the Carolinas, and we're thrilled to elevate our support by bringing the first-ever high school football game to Bank of America Stadium with a powerhouse matchup between the Northwestern Trojans and Providence Day Chargers.

Northwestern enters 2023 following a 14-2 campaign and SCHSL Class AAAA state championship game appearance. Last season, Providence Day posted a 12-1 mark while winning its second straight NCISAA state championship.