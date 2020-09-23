How a YouTube video kept Mike Davis motivated to continue chasing his dream

"I used to watch it every single day at six in the morning," Davis said of the video that's racked up more than 8.6 million views. "Me watching that video inspired me (to) control what you can control, basically.

"I was thinking to myself, 'You love this game. This is what you want to do for a long time. Don't just let it slip out of your hands.'"

Davis would get an opportunity to play late that season, as the Seahawks dealt with multiple running back injuries. He started six games, picking up 240 yards rushing and 15 receptions for 131 yards.

In 2018, Davis was a more significant factor in the Seattle's rotation, playing 15 games. He had 514 yards rushing with four rushing touchdowns, plus 34 receptions for 214 yards.

That earned Davis a two-year deal free-agent deal with the Bears, but he totaled only 11 carries for 25 yards before Chicago cut him last November. The Panthers swooped in, but Davis got to the club so late he didn't receive much playing time on offense.

But during early evaluations this offseason, new senior offensive assistant/running backs coach Jeff Nixon felt Davis would be a strong complement to McCaffrey.

"Nixon stood on the table for him," Rhule said. "He recognized his skill set really early. He said he's a powerful back. He's big. He can run with speed and power. He's got great rush skills. He catches the ball out of the backfield. So all the things that we ask a back to do, he can do all of them."

But replacing McCaffrey is a huge challenge. Given his history, Davis understands what it means to come in as an injury replacement, even if the Seahawks' 2017 situation was vastly different.