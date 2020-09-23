Presented by

Panthers at Chargers Game Preview

Sep 23, 2020 at 02:28 PM
This is a 2017 photo of __ of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the Carolina Panthers active roster as of May 4, 2017 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
Will Bryan
Shaq Thompson
Brandon Todd

Game Reset

Carolina Panthers (0-2) at Los Angeles Chargers (1-1)
SoFi Stadium | Inglewood, Calif.
CBS | 4:05 pm ET | How To Watch
Injury Report | Depth Chart

History: Panthers vs. Chargers

Justin Herbert
Peter Joneleit/AP

Get to Know the Chargers

The Chargers are 1-1 after a Week 1 win over Cincinnati and a second-half blown lead to the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs last week.

Los Angeles announced on Wednesday that rookie Justin Herbert would start in place of the injured Tyrod Taylor. Herbert threw for 311 yards and had two total touchdowns in his Week 2 debut.

The Chargers' run game has been strong out of the blocks, led by Austin Ekeler (235 scrimmage yards) and fourth-round rookie Joshua Kelley (173 scrimmage yards). L.A. ranks sixth in the NFL in rushing yards.

This game could be low-scoring. Los Angeles ranks sixth with just 36 points allowed, but they are second to last in total touchdowns scored with only three.

Table inside Article
Category Panthers Chargers
Offense
Total Yards/Game 407.5 (9th) 420.5 (7th)
Rushing Yards/Game 108.0 (19th) 169.0 (6th)
Net Passing Yards/Game 299.5 (4th) 251.5 (12th)
Sacks Allowed 6 (t-23rd) 4 (t-13th)
Third Down Efficiency 54.2 (5th) 41.4 (18th)
Points/Game 23.5 (19th) 18.0 (t-27th)
Defense
Total Yards/Game 355.5 (15th) 354.5 (14th)
Rushing Yards/Game 127.5 (19th) 123.5 (18th)
Passing Yards/Game 228.0 (10th) 231.0 (12th)
Sacks 0 (32nd) 4 (t-16th)
Third Down Efficiency 50.0 (t-23rd) 44.8 (18th)
Points/Game 32.5 (27th) 18.0 (3rd)
Robby Anderson
Brandon Todd

Stat Nuggets To Know

  • In addition to having two wide receivers post 100-yard receiving games Sunday in Tampa Bay, the Panthers set a franchise record with three players with at least eight receptions in a game (﻿Robby Anderson 9, DJ Moore 8, Mike Davis 8).
  • Anderson now ranks fourth in the NFL with 223 receiving yards and seventh with 15 catches. His catch rate of 83.3 percent ranks fourth among those with at least 15 receptions.
  • Moore recorded his sixth 100-yard receiving game on Sunday. He now ranks third in franchise history in 100-yard games behind Muhsin Muhammad (27) and Steve Smith (43).
  • Seven of Davis' eight receptions came in the fourth quarter, tying for the most fourth-quarter receptions in a game by a Panther.
  • Teddy Bridgewater had a completion percentage of 78.6 on Sunday, with 33 completions on 42 attempts. That's the highest single-game completion percentage in franchise history (min. 40 attempts).
  • Last week, Donte Jackson returned an interception 44 yards, the longest return of his career. Since 2018, Jackson has eight interceptions, tied for eighth-most in the NFL.
  • Jeremy Chinn has recorded 14 tackles in his first two games, fifth among all NFL rookies and the most by any Panther rookie through his first two games.
  • Joseph Charlton has punted only four times in Carolina's first two games, tied for second-fewest by any NFL punter so far. It marks the fewest punts through two games in franchise history.

Chasing Milestones in 2020

  • The Panthers need five wins to reach 200 regular season wins. Dating back to 1995, the Panthers are 195-206-1 in the regular season.
  • Moore (154) needs nine receptions to pass Jonathan Stewart for 10th place in franchise history. Moore needs 97 receiving yards to pass Devin Funchess for ninth place.
  • Anderson (223) needs 31 receiving yards to pass Kelvin Benjamin for the most in a player's first three games with Carolina. Anderson needs 127 receiving yards for the most by any Panther in the first three games of a season (Steve Smith, 349).
  • Linebacker Shaq Thompson (360) needs four tackles to pass Richard Marshall (363) for 10th place in franchise history.
  • Long snapper JJ Jansen (178) needs five games played to pass Steve Smith for second-most in franchise history behind John Kasay.

Notable Connections

Panthers

  • Offensive line coach Pat Meyer coached the Chargers offensive line from 2017-19.
  • Safety Tre Boston played one season for the Chargers in 2017.
  • Tackle Russell Okung played for the Chargers from 2017-19.
  • Guard Michael Schofield played for the Chargers from 2017-19.

Chargers

  • Senior coaching assistant Rip Scherer was Carolina's quarterbacks coach in 2009-10.
  • Guard Trai Turner played for Carolina from 2014-19.
  • Wide receiver Mike Williams played at Clemson.
  • Defensive tackles Linval Joseph and Justin Jones played at East Carolina and N.C. State, respectively.
  • Defensive end Melvin Ingram went to South Carolina and grew up in Rockingham, N.C.

Panthers vs. Chargers through the years

Carolina holds a 5-1 edge in the all-time series against the Chargers.

Carolina Panthers fullback Mike Tolbert scores against the San Diego Chargers during the first half of a NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 16, 2012, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
1 / 36

Carolina Panthers fullback Mike Tolbert scores against the San Diego Chargers during the first half of a NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 16, 2012, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Gregory Bull
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) runs past the defense of San Diego Chargers outside linebacker Shaun Phillips (95) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 16, 2012, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
2 / 36

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (89) runs past the defense of San Diego Chargers outside linebacker Shaun Phillips (95) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 16, 2012, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

Denis Poroy
Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams celebrates as the referee indicates touchdown after his 45 yard reception against the San Diego Chargers during the first half of a NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 16, 2012, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
3 / 36

Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams celebrates as the referee indicates touchdown after his 45 yard reception against the San Diego Chargers during the first half of a NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 16, 2012, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Carolina Panthers fullback Mike Tolbert sails over the top of the San Diego Chargers defense to score a touchdown during the first half of a NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 16, 2012, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
4 / 36

Carolina Panthers fullback Mike Tolbert sails over the top of the San Diego Chargers defense to score a touchdown during the first half of a NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 16, 2012, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers loses the battle for the fumbled ball with Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Nate Chandler during the first half of a NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 16, 2012, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
5 / 36

San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers loses the battle for the fumbled ball with Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Nate Chandler during the first half of a NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 16, 2012, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Carolina Panthers running back Mike Tolbert (35) tries to break the tackle of San Diego Chargers Eric Weddle (32) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 16, 2012, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
6 / 36

Carolina Panthers running back Mike Tolbert (35) tries to break the tackle of San Diego Chargers Eric Weddle (32) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 16, 2012, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

Denis Poroy
San Diego Chargers tight end Dante Rosario (88) runs as he tries to break the tackle of Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Thomas Davis (58) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 16, 2012, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
7 / 36

San Diego Chargers tight end Dante Rosario (88) runs as he tries to break the tackle of Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Thomas Davis (58) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 16, 2012, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

Denis Poroy
San Diego Chargers' Quentin Jammer and Eric Weddle watch as Carolina Panthers' DeAngelo Williams(34) and Cam Newton(1) celebrate their 45 yard touchdown pass during the first half of a NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 16, 2012, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
8 / 36

San Diego Chargers' Quentin Jammer and Eric Weddle watch as Carolina Panthers' DeAngelo Williams(34) and Cam Newton(1) celebrate their 45 yard touchdown pass during the first half of a NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 16, 2012, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton escapes the rush of San Diego Chargers inside linebacker Donald Butler during the first half of a NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 16, 2012, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi)
9 / 36

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton escapes the rush of San Diego Chargers inside linebacker Donald Butler during the first half of a NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 16, 2012, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi)

Tailgaters enjoy the sunshine prior to start of the NFL football game between the San Diego Chargers and the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Dec. 16, 2012, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
10 / 36

Tailgaters enjoy the sunshine prior to start of the NFL football game between the San Diego Chargers and the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Dec. 16, 2012, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith cuts behind a block after catching a ,pass against the San Diego Chargers during the second half of a NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 16, 2012, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
11 / 36

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith cuts behind a block after catching a ,pass against the San Diego Chargers during the second half of a NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 16, 2012, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Carolina Panthers' Ted Ginn (19) looks for some running room as he runs past San Diego Chargers' Derek Watt (34) during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016. The Panthers won 28-16. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
12 / 36

Carolina Panthers' Ted Ginn (19) looks for some running room as he runs past San Diego Chargers' Derek Watt (34) during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016. The Panthers won 28-16. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone
Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart, front, tries to run through the grasp of San Diego Chargers' Korey Toomer, back, during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016. The Panthers won 28-16. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
13 / 36

Carolina Panthers' Jonathan Stewart, front, tries to run through the grasp of San Diego Chargers' Korey Toomer, back, during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016. The Panthers won 28-16. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone
San Diego Chargers' Philip Rivers (17) looks to pass from the end zone against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016. The Panthers won 28-16. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
14 / 36

San Diego Chargers' Philip Rivers (17) looks to pass from the end zone against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016. The Panthers won 28-16. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone
San Diego Chargers' Philip Rivers (17) grimaces as he is sacked for a touchback by Carolina Panthers' Mario Addison during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016. The Panthers won 28-16. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
15 / 36

San Diego Chargers' Philip Rivers (17) grimaces as he is sacked for a touchback by Carolina Panthers' Mario Addison during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016. The Panthers won 28-16. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) looks for some running room against the San Diego Chargers during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016. The Panthers won 28-16. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
16 / 36

Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) looks for some running room against the San Diego Chargers during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016. The Panthers won 28-16. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone
San Diego Chargers head coach Norv Turner, left, shakes hands with Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera after an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 16, 2012 in San Diego. The Panthers won 31-7. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
17 / 36

San Diego Chargers head coach Norv Turner, left, shakes hands with Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera after an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 16, 2012 in San Diego. The Panthers won 31-7. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

San Diego Chargers' Kenneth Farrow (27) looses his helmet, but moves the ball against the Carolina Panthers' Kurt Coleman (20) and Mario Addison (97) during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016. The Panthers won 28-16. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
18 / 36

San Diego Chargers' Kenneth Farrow (27) looses his helmet, but moves the ball against the Carolina Panthers' Kurt Coleman (20) and Mario Addison (97) during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016. The Panthers won 28-16. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

Bob Leverone
Carolina Panthers safety Chris Harris (43) lifts San Diego Chargers running back LaDainian Tomlinson off the ground as he tackles him on a 8-yard run in the third quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 7, 2008, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
19 / 36

Carolina Panthers safety Chris Harris (43) lifts San Diego Chargers running back LaDainian Tomlinson off the ground as he tackles him on a 8-yard run in the third quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 7, 2008, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

DENIS POROY
Carolina Panthers head coach John Fox coaches defensive end Julius Peppers, left, during the third quarter of their NFL football game against the San Diego Chargers Sunday, Sept. 7, 2008, in San Diego. The Panthers won the game 26-24. (AP Photo/Chris Park)
20 / 36

Carolina Panthers head coach John Fox coaches defensive end Julius Peppers, left, during the third quarter of their NFL football game against the San Diego Chargers Sunday, Sept. 7, 2008, in San Diego. The Panthers won the game 26-24. (AP Photo/Chris Park)

Chris Park
Carolina Panthers safety Chris Harris celebrates after forcing San Diego Chargers tight end Antonio Gates to fumble in the third quarter of an NFL football game against the San Diego Chargers Sunday Sept. 7, 2008 in San Diego. Panthers cornerback Chris Gamble returned the ball for a touchdown. (AP Photo/Chris Park)
21 / 36

Carolina Panthers safety Chris Harris celebrates after forcing San Diego Chargers tight end Antonio Gates to fumble in the third quarter of an NFL football game against the San Diego Chargers Sunday Sept. 7, 2008 in San Diego. Panthers cornerback Chris Gamble returned the ball for a touchdown. (AP Photo/Chris Park)

Chris Park
Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme throws a pass during the third quarter of an NFL football game against the San Diego Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2008, in San Diego. The Panthers won 26-24. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
22 / 36

Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme throws a pass during the third quarter of an NFL football game against the San Diego Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2008, in San Diego. The Panthers won 26-24. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

DENIS POROY
Carolina Panthers Dante Rosario, right, leaps to catch a 14-yard pass from quarterback Jake Delhomme while San Diego Chargers' Eric Weddle, left foreground, defends during the final moments of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 7, 2008, in San Diego. The play gave Carolina a 26-24 victory over San Diego. (AP Photo/Chris Park)
23 / 36

Carolina Panthers Dante Rosario, right, leaps to catch a 14-yard pass from quarterback Jake Delhomme while San Diego Chargers' Eric Weddle, left foreground, defends during the final moments of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 7, 2008, in San Diego. The play gave Carolina a 26-24 victory over San Diego. (AP Photo/Chris Park)

Chris Park
San Diego Chargers tight end Antonio Gates (85) fumbles as he is hit by Carolina Panthers safety Chris Harris (43) and cornerback Chris Gamble, left, during an NFL football game Sunday Sept. 7, 2008 in San Diego. Gamble recovered the fumble and ran it back 31 yards for a touchdown. (AP Photo/Chris Park)
24 / 36

San Diego Chargers tight end Antonio Gates (85) fumbles as he is hit by Carolina Panthers safety Chris Harris (43) and cornerback Chris Gamble, left, during an NFL football game Sunday Sept. 7, 2008 in San Diego. Gamble recovered the fumble and ran it back 31 yards for a touchdown. (AP Photo/Chris Park)

Chris Park
Carolina Panthers tight end Dante Rosario, left, makes a 14-yard touchdown catch in front of the coverage of San Diego Chargers' Eric Weddle, right, as time runs out in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 7, 2008, in San Diego. The touchdown gave the Panthers a 26-24 win. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
25 / 36

Carolina Panthers tight end Dante Rosario, left, makes a 14-yard touchdown catch in front of the coverage of San Diego Chargers' Eric Weddle, right, as time runs out in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 7, 2008, in San Diego. The touchdown gave the Panthers a 26-24 win. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

DENIS POROY
San Diego Chargers wide receiver Chris Chambers, left, slips past Carolina Panthers free safety Charles Godfrey (30) for a touchdown on a 44-yard pass from quarterback Philip Rivers during the second quarter of an NFL football game Sunday Sept. 7, 2008, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Chris Park)
26 / 36

San Diego Chargers wide receiver Chris Chambers, left, slips past Carolina Panthers free safety Charles Godfrey (30) for a touchdown on a 44-yard pass from quarterback Philip Rivers during the second quarter of an NFL football game Sunday Sept. 7, 2008, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Chris Park)

Chris Park
Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams (34) breaks the tackle of San Diego Chargers' Derek Smith, right, on an eight-yard run during the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 7, 2008, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
27 / 36

Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams (34) breaks the tackle of San Diego Chargers' Derek Smith, right, on an eight-yard run during the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 7, 2008, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

DENIS POROY
San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, left, throws a pass under pressure from Carolina Panthers Thomas Davis, right, during the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 7, 2008, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
28 / 36

San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, left, throws a pass under pressure from Carolina Panthers Thomas Davis, right, during the first quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 7, 2008, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

DENIS POROY
San Diego Chargers' Jesse Chatman (24) goes between teammate Shane Olivea (70) and Carolina Panthers' Colin Branch (28) for a touchdown in the final minutes of the Chargers' 17-6 win in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 24, 2004. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
29 / 36

San Diego Chargers' Jesse Chatman (24) goes between teammate Shane Olivea (70) and Carolina Panthers' Colin Branch (28) for a touchdown in the final minutes of the Chargers' 17-6 win in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 24, 2004. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

San Diego Chargers quarterback Drew Brees (9) looks to pass to Lorenzo Neal (41) in the third quarter of the Chargers' 17-6 win over the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 24, 2004. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
30 / 36

San Diego Chargers quarterback Drew Brees (9) looks to pass to Lorenzo Neal (41) in the third quarter of the Chargers' 17-6 win over the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 24, 2004. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

A potential touchdown pass slips through the hands of Carolina Panthers' Muhsin Muhammad in the fourth quarter against the San Diego Chargers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 24, 2004. The Chargers won, 17-6. (AP Photo/Rusty Burroughs)
31 / 36

A potential touchdown pass slips through the hands of Carolina Panthers' Muhsin Muhammad in the fourth quarter against the San Diego Chargers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 24, 2004. The Chargers won, 17-6. (AP Photo/Rusty Burroughs)

Carolina Panthers' Brad Hoover (45) breaks the tackle of San Diego Chargers' Terrence Kiel (48) in the first quarter in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 24, 2004. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
32 / 36

Carolina Panthers' Brad Hoover (45) breaks the tackle of San Diego Chargers' Terrence Kiel (48) in the first quarter in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 24, 2004. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Carolina Panthers' Muhsin Muhammad (87) is brought down by San Diego Chargers' Jerry Wilson in the first quarter in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 24, 2004. (AP Photo/Rusty Burroughs)
33 / 36

Carolina Panthers' Muhsin Muhammad (87) is brought down by San Diego Chargers' Jerry Wilson in the first quarter in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 24, 2004. (AP Photo/Rusty Burroughs)

Carolina Panthers tight end Wesley Walls (85) spikes a ball during a 26 to 7 Carolina Panthers win over the San Diego Chargers on September 14, 1997 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)
34 / 36

Carolina Panthers tight end Wesley Walls (85) spikes a ball during a 26 to 7 Carolina Panthers win over the San Diego Chargers on September 14, 1997 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)

Carolina Panthers tight end Wesley Walls (85) runs upfield during a 26 to 7 Carolina Panthers win over the San Diego Chargers on September 14, 1997 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)
35 / 36

Carolina Panthers tight end Wesley Walls (85) runs upfield during a 26 to 7 Carolina Panthers win over the San Diego Chargers on September 14, 1997 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)

Running back Tshimanga "Tim" Biakabutuka (21) of the Carolina Panthers runs upfield as Chargers linebacker Junior Seau (55) attempts a tackle as Chargers defensive tackle Norman Hand (96) watches in a 26 to 7 win over the San Diego Chargers on September 14, 1997 at Qaulcomm Stadium in San Diego, California. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)
36 / 36

Running back Tshimanga "Tim" Biakabutuka (21) of the Carolina Panthers runs upfield as Chargers linebacker Junior Seau (55) attempts a tackle as Chargers defensive tackle Norman Hand (96) watches in a 26 to 7 win over the San Diego Chargers on September 14, 1997 at Qaulcomm Stadium in San Diego, California. (AP Photo/Paul Spinelli)

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers earn first win over Houston

Check out the stats and superlatives from the Panthers' game against the Texans. 
news

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers fall at Miami ahead of bye week 

Check out the stats and superlatives from the Panthers' game against the Dolphins. 
news

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers drop road matchup at Detroit

Check out the stats and superlatives from the Panthers' game against the Lions. 
news

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers fall to Vikings at home

Check out the stats and superlatives from the Panthers' game against Minnesota. 
news

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers drop matchup at Seattle

Check out the stats and superlatives from the Panthers' game against the Seahawks. 
news

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers fall at home to New Orleans

Check out the stats and superlatives from the Panthers' home opener against the Saints.
news

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers drop season opener to Atlanta

Check out the stats and superlatives from the Panthers' season opener against the Falcons. 
news

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers close out preseason with loss to Lions

Check out the stats and superlatives from the Panthers' third preseason game against Detroit.
news

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers drop preseason game to Giants

Check out the stats and superlatives from the Panthers' second preseason game against the Giants.
news

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers fall in preseason

Check out the stats and superlatives from the Panthers' first preseason game against the Jets. 
news

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers rally in second half to beat Saints

Eddy Piñeiro hit a game-winning field goal to complete the NFL's best kicking streak in the season's final 10 weeks.
news

Stats and Superlatives: Tom Brady paces Buccaneers past Panthers

Tampa Bay had six pass plays over 20 yards, its most this season.
Advertising