How Chuba Hubbard and Tommy Tremble's friendship betters them on the field

When Hubbard earned the offense's last first down on third-and-2, bursting 3 yards to extend the game-winning field goal, Tremble was elated.

"I think seeing him succeed, it's like, I feel the same feeling as me succeeding," Tremble said. "I'm just happy for him. I'm happy for the team, like it's amazing. Because on that drive, we needed it to win the game. (Third-and-2), we've got to get it, and he freaking got it. I was losing my mind. I love it. I love seeing that stuff."