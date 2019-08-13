How to secure your mobile tickets for Panthers home games

Here are a couple of important reminders for fans using mobile ticketing for the first time:

Download or upgrade to the latest version of the Panthers app

The new mobile ticketing software requires an updated version of the Panthers app. Make sure to upgrade to the newest version from the app store. The new version of the app requires iOS Version 11.0+ or Android Version 5.0+.

Secure your tickets early

Make sure to log into the app's Account Manager and find your tickets to the Bills game. If you are an iOS user, hit the Add to Wallet button and you'll be able to access your tickets even without an internet connection when you're at the gate.

If you're not an iOS user, make sure that you are familiar with pulling your tickets up on the app and have them ready before approaching the gate.

Call the ticket office or ask a customer service representative with any questions

Don't have a smartphone? Want to transfer to someone without a smartphone? Operating system doesn't meet qualifications?

We know that there are plenty of questions and everyone's experience is unique. Our customer service representatives are here help to you. We want you to have the best possible experience attending a Panthers game. Call 704-358-7800 this week if you're unable to access your tickets. Additionally, Panthers PSL owners can reach out to PSLOwners@panthers.nfl.com.