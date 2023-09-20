How to watch, listen and live stream: Carolina at Seattle in Week 3

Sep 20, 2023 at 05:09 PM

CHARLOTTE - On Sunday, September, 24, the Panthers take on the Seahawks in Week 3 of the NFL regular season at 4:05 p.m. EDT. The game will air on CBS.

HowToWatch_Thumbnail (2)

The game will air in select regions around the country. Fans can also stream the game in the broadcast regions through NFL+.

See below for the broadcast map, courtesy of 506sports, and more ways to watch:

Screenshot 2023-09-20 at 5.07.57 PM

WATCH ON TV

TELEVISION BROADCAST IN MARKET: Panthers fans can watch on their local CBS affiliate station if they are located in the blue areas of the broadcast map above. Fans in Charlotte can watch on WBTV.

On The Call: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, and Evan Washburn (sideline)

| MORE WAYS TO WATCH |

TELEVISION BROADCAST OUT OF MARKET: YouTubeTV's NFL Sunday Ticket is the only way to watch out of market games every Sunday. Click here for more information on Sunday Ticket.

WATCH ON MOBILE/APP

Fans can watch games on mobile devices through NFL+ if the user is within the regional broadcast area. Click here for more information on how to sign up for NFL+ and access on your device.

A link for NFL+ will also be available in the Panthers app starting at kickoff.

NFL_PLUS_Cluc_1920X1080_2Line

Sign up for NFL+

Watch out of market pre-season games and stream regular season games on your phone through NFL+. Click here for a free 7-day trial.

LISTEN LIVE

LOCAL RADIO BROADCAST: 99.7 FM The Fox in Charlotte market, click here for a full list of affiliate stations.

On The Call: Anish Shroff, Luke Keuchly, and Jordan Gross

The Panthers Radio Network features eight hours of game-day coverage, beginning three hours before the game and concluding with two hours of wrap-up reaction and postgame analysis.

Click here to listen to the radio broadcast live online, starting at 1:00 p.m. EDT on Sunday. The Spanish broadcast can be heard here starting at 3:30 p.m. EDT.

The broadcast is available nationwide on desktop computers and in the Charlotte region on mobile phones.

APP & SOCIAL MEDIA

Follow the Panthers for live updates and behind-the-scenes content during the game.

