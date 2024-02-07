How to Watch: NFL Honors awards show

LAS VEGAS — Panthers fans can tune in tomorrow night, to see if another chapter in franchise history unfolds.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 will be announced Thursday night during the NFL Honors, with former Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers among the finalists.

The prime-time awards show, hosted by actor/comedian Keegan-Michael Key, will air live at 9 p.m. ET on the CBS Television Network and NFL Network and stream on Paramount+ and NFL+. The NFL Honors Red Carpet Show, presented by Invisalign, airs at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network leading up to the show.

Panthers.com will be on the scene as well, to bring you all the latest from what could be an eventful weekend in Las Vegas.

Peppers is one of 15 finalists for the Hall and is in his first year of eligibility. His case for induction is a strong one, as he's fourth on the all-time sack list, second on the all-time forced fumbles list, a nine-time Pro Bowler and seven-time All-Pro, in addition to twice being named to the league's All-Decade team for the 2000s and 2010s.