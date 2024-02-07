 Skip to main content
Carolina Panthers
How to Watch: NFL Honors awards show

Feb 07, 2024 at 01:27 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
LAS VEGAS — Panthers fans can tune in tomorrow night, to see if another chapter in franchise history unfolds. 

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 will be announced Thursday night during the NFL Honors, with former Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers among the finalists. 

The prime-time awards show, hosted by actor/comedian Keegan-Michael Key, will air live at 9 p.m. ET on the CBS Television Network and NFL Network and stream on Paramount+ and NFL+. The NFL Honors Red Carpet Show, presented by Invisalign, airs at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network leading up to the show. 

Panthers.com will be on the scene as well, to bring you all the latest from what could be an eventful weekend in Las Vegas.

Peppers is one of 15 finalists for the Hall and is in his first year of eligibility. His case for induction is a strong one, as he's fourth on the all-time sack list, second on the all-time forced fumbles list, a nine-time Pro Bowler and seven-time All-Pro, in addition to twice being named to the league's All-Decade team for the 2000s and 2010s. 

He'd become the first player drafted by the Panthers to earn enshrinement in the Hall.

Two years ago, legendary Panthers linebacker Sam Mills was inducted.

The Panthers are also represented in Canton by Kevin Greene, Bill Polian, Donnie Shell, Reggie White, and Mike McCormack. 

Defensive end Jared Allen, who played his final season for the Panthers in 2015, is also among the 15 finalists this year.

Additionally, Panthers center Bradley Bozeman is among the 32 team nominees for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year presented by Nationwide. The award recognizes an NFL player for his excellence on and off the field.

