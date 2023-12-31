Inactives: CJ Henderson down, with Jaycee Horn cleared to play

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jaycee Horn tested out his injured toe in pregame warmups and apparently passed.

Horn is active for the Panthers today against the Jaguars after he was listed as questionable entering the trip to Florida.

With Horn up, veteran cornerback CJ Henderson is inactive again for the Panthers this week as they continue to take a look at veteran Shaquill Griffin as a reserve there.

The Panthers activated guard J.D. DiRenzo and cornerback AJ Parker from the practice squad this week. It was DiRenzo's third and final standard elevation of the season, meaning if he plays next week, he'd need to be added to the 53-man roster. It's Parker's first elevation.

PANTHERS INACTIVES