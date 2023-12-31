Presented by

Inactives: CJ Henderson down, with Jaycee Horn cleared to play

Dec 31, 2023
Darin Gantt
Darin Gantt
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jaycee Horn tested out his injured toe in pregame warmups and apparently passed. 

Horn is active for the Panthers today against the Jaguars after he was listed as questionable entering the trip to Florida. 

With Horn up, veteran cornerback CJ Henderson is inactive again for the Panthers this week as they continue to take a look at veteran Shaquill Griffin as a reserve there. 

Also inactive this week are slot corner Troy Hill (concussion protocol), offensive linemen Ricky Lee and Ilm Manning, wide receivers Terrace Marshall Jr. and Mike Strachan, and defensive end Chris Wormley.

The Panthers activated guard J.D. DiRenzo and cornerback AJ Parker from the practice squad this week. It was DiRenzo's third and final standard elevation of the season, meaning if he plays next week, he'd need to be added to the 53-man roster. It's Parker's first elevation. 

PANTHERS INACTIVES

CB Troy Hill
CB CJ Henderson
OT Ricky Lee
G Ilm Manning
WR Mike Strachan
WR Terrace Marshall Jr.
DE Chris Wormley

