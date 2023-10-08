Inactives: Donte Jackson out today against the Lions

DETROIT — The Panthers will be without three of their four starting members of the Week 1 secondary when they take on the Lions today.

Cornerback Donte Jackson will be inactive for today's game, along with safety Xavier Woods﻿. Cornerback Jaycee Horn will be on injured reserve for at least another week.

Jackson was listed as questionable for the game after he left last week's game early and tried to come back but was unable to continue. He was a full participant in Friday's unpadded practice, but head coach Frank Reich said it would be a matter of how he responded to the week of work and treatment.

Without Jackson, the Panthers will rely on starter CJ Henderson﻿, along with Troy Hill and D'Shawn Jamison﻿. Jamison is expected to start in Jackson's spot. They also have cornerback Sam Webb active for the first time this week and promoted practice-squader Dicaprio Bootle﻿. It was Bootle's third standard elevation, and if they want to use Bootle again, they'd need to sign him to the 53-man roster.

Sam Franklin Jr. will again start for Woods. Franklin set a franchise record last week with his 99-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Also inactive for the Panthers Sunday are running back Raheem Blackshear﻿, linebacker Deion Jones﻿, and offensive tackle David Sharpe﻿.

PANTHERS INACTIVES

RB Raheem Blackshear

S Xavier Woods

CB Donte Jackson

LB Deion Jones

T David Sharpe

LIONS INACTIVES

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

RB Jahmyr Gibbs

S Brian Branch