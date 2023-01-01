Presented by

Inactives: Jaycee Horn won't play against Buccaneers

Jan 01, 2023 at 11:33 AM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
inactives-week-17

TAMPA, Fla. — The Panthers knew they were going into today's game with the Buccaneers short a key player, but they're largely healthy heading into this one.

As expected, cornerback Jaycee Horn is inactive for today's pivotal game, leaving them without their best cover player against Tom Brady with the playoffs on the line.

Horn had wrist surgery Tuesday, and interim coach Steve Wilks said on Wednesday they'd re-evaluate in 10-12 days. That leaves the window open for him to have a chance to return as soon as next week (if medically cleared and sufficiently protected), but it needs to matter first.

The Panthers need to win today to have a shot at the postseason. They have a 25-19 record all-time against the Buccaneers and won in Week 7 in Bank of America Stadium.

The brought in veteran Josh Norman this week to the practice squad, and elevated him for today's game. It's his first game action since last season with the 49ers. He did have seven forced fumbles a year ago for San Francisco, and has spent extra time meeting with his young teammates to get them ready. Keith Taylor Jr. will start in Horn's spot.

They also activated veteran return man Andre Roberts for today, giving them an option on punt returns.

The rest of the inactives for the Panthers are more typical, as wide receiver Rashard Higgins, safety Juston Burris, offensive linemen Sam Tecklenburg and Larnel Coleman, and defensive end Amaré Barno are inactive.

Tecklenburg was elevated from the practice squad as a bit of cover after Cade Mays popped up on the injury report Friday and was listed as questionable with a knee issue. But he's apparently OK since they activated him.

PANTHERS INACTIVES

CB Jaycee Horn

WR Rashard Higgins

S Juston Burris

C Sam Tecklenburg

T Larnel Coleman

DE Amare Barno

BUCCANEERS INACTIVES

CB Carlton Davis

OLB Carl Nassib

TE Cam Brate

WR Breshad Perriman

QB Kyle Trask

Panthers arrive in Tampa Bay for Week 17 clash

View photos of Panthers players arriving at Raymond James Stadium for Sunday's big game against the Buccaneers.

230101 Panthers at Buccaneers-24
1 / 76
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230101 Panthers at Buccaneers-11
2 / 76
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230101 Panthers at Buccaneers-20
3 / 76
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230101 Panthers at Buccaneers-36
4 / 76
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230101 Panthers at Buccaneers-43
5 / 76
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
1CW16472
6 / 76
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16469
7 / 76
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230101 Panthers at Buccaneers-14
8 / 76
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230101 Panthers at Buccaneers-25
9 / 76
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230101 Panthers at Buccaneers-23
10 / 76
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
1CW16448
11 / 76
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230101 Panthers at Buccaneers-17
12 / 76
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230101 Panthers at Buccaneers-28
13 / 76
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
1CW16473
14 / 76
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230101 Panthers at Buccaneers-47
15 / 76
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
1CW16443
16 / 76
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16461
17 / 76
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW16458
18 / 76
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230101 Panthers at Buccaneers-112
19 / 76
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230101 Panthers at Buccaneers-111
20 / 76
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230101 Panthers at Buccaneers-084
21 / 76
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230101 Panthers at Buccaneers-069
22 / 76
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230101 Panthers at Buccaneers-075
23 / 76
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230101 Panthers at Buccaneers-111
24 / 76
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
1CW16491
25 / 76
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230101 Panthers at Buccaneers-115
26 / 76
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230101 Panthers at Buccaneers-072
27 / 76
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230101 Panthers at Buccaneers-091
28 / 76
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230101 Panthers at Buccaneers-077
29 / 76
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230101 Panthers at Buccaneers-092
30 / 76
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230101 Panthers at Buccaneers-063
31 / 76
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230101 Panthers at Buccaneers-067
32 / 76
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230101 Panthers at Buccaneers-124
33 / 76
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230101 Panthers at Buccaneers-098
34 / 76
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230101 Panthers at Buccaneers-124
35 / 76
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230101 Panthers at Buccaneers-116
36 / 76
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230101 Panthers at Buccaneers-110
37 / 76
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
1CW16514
38 / 76
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230101 Panthers at Buccaneers-089
39 / 76
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230101 Panthers at Buccaneers-096
40 / 76
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230101 Panthers at Buccaneers-127
41 / 76
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230101 Panthers at Buccaneers-083
42 / 76
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230101 Panthers at Buccaneers-123
43 / 76
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230101 Panthers at Buccaneers-055
44 / 76
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230101 Panthers at Buccaneers-107
45 / 76
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230101 Panthers at Buccaneers-062
46 / 76
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230101 Panthers at Buccaneers-080
47 / 76
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230101 Panthers at Buccaneers-055
48 / 76
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230101 Panthers at Buccaneers-095
49 / 76
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230101 Panthers at Buccaneers-070
50 / 76
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230101 Panthers at Buccaneers-110
51 / 76
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230101 Panthers at Buccaneers-122
52 / 76
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230101 Panthers at Buccaneers-057
53 / 76
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230101 Panthers at Buccaneers-109
54 / 76
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230101 Panthers at Buccaneers-054
55 / 76
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230101 Panthers at Buccaneers-099
56 / 76
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230101 Panthers at Buccaneers-119
57 / 76
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230101 Panthers at Buccaneers-105
58 / 76
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230101 Panthers at Buccaneers-122
59 / 76
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230101 Panthers at Buccaneers-112
60 / 76
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230101 Panthers at Buccaneers-087
61 / 76
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230101 Panthers at Buccaneers-094
62 / 76
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
1CW16529
63 / 76
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230101 Panthers at Buccaneers-167
64 / 76
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230101 Panthers at Buccaneers-162
65 / 76
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230101 Panthers at Buccaneers-137
66 / 76
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230101 Panthers at Buccaneers-175
67 / 76
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230101 Panthers at Buccaneers-161
68 / 76
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230101 Panthers at Buccaneers-154
69 / 76
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
1CW16532
70 / 76
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230101 Panthers at Buccaneers-132
71 / 76
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230101 Panthers at Buccaneers-150
72 / 76
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230101 Panthers at Buccaneers-146
73 / 76
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230101 Panthers at Buccaneers-170
74 / 76
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230101 Panthers at Buccaneers-158
75 / 76
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230101 Panthers at Buccaneers-163
76 / 76
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Only three players inactive for Panthers matchup with Lions

Rashard Higgins won't dress on Christmas Eve against Detroit, as the Panthers enter with a healthy roster.

news

DJ Moore is active for Week 15 against Pittsburgh

The wide receiver was listed as questionable with an ankle injury headed into the game.

news

Inactives: Xavier Woods won't play against the Seahawks

The veteran safety won't be available in Seattle, as the Panthers try to get their first road win of the season.

news

Week 12 Inactives: Matt Ioannidis out for Broncos game

The Panthers got some players back who were out sick last week, and their inactive list is mostly guys dealing with injuries.

news

Jaycee Horn and Jeremy Chinn active for Ravens game

The secondary has been hit by injuries lately, but having the young standouts on the field should help as they try to slow down Lamar Jackson.

news

Inactives: Sam Darnold not in uniform for Thursday Night Football

The Panthers are starting PJ Walker at quarterback and Baker Mayfield will back him up tonight against the Falcons.

news

Donte Jackson active, despite ankle injury

The Panthers cornerback was questionable on the final report of the week, and has been in and out of recent games, but will play today against the Bengals.

news

Inactives: Chuba Hubbard out this week at Atlanta

Hubbard's ankle injury leaves the Panthers thin in the backfield, a week after their season-high rushing game.

news

Week 7 Inactives: Jaycee Horn won't play against Buccaneers

The Panthers will get linebacker Frankie Luvu back this week after he's missed the last two games.

news

Frankie Luvu inactive again this week at Los Angeles

Quarterback Baker Mayfield won't be in uniform against the Rams, after trying to make a quick comeback from his ankle injury.

news

Inactives: Frankie Luvu, Xavier Woods won't play against 49ers

The two leading tacklers on the team are inactive as they deal with injuries, forcing the Panthers to adjust defensively.

Advertising