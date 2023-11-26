Inactives: Terrace Marshall Jr. and Raheem Blackshear down

Presented by

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Panthers are changing things up on offense and special teams today against the Titans as a result of injuries that have forced them to adapt. 

After right guard Austin Corbett was placed on injured reserve last week with a knee injury, they're moving veteran Brett Toth into the starting lineup, and they'll also have Cade Mays and Nash Jensen active. 

The Panthers are deactivating wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. again this week, along with running back Raheem Blackshear and backup tackle Ricky Lee. Cornerback CJ Henderson and tight end Hayden Hurst are also inactive, and they didn't travel with the team while in the concussion protocol.

With Laviska Shenault Jr. returning to health, he can take over Blackshear's return duties, and also cut into the receiver snaps on offense that might have otherwise gone to Marshall.

The Panthers also added backup quarterback Andy Dalton to the injury report Sunday morning due to an illness. 

He will be active for the game. 

They brought up practice squad defensive end Chris Wormley and cornerback Lamar Jackson this week, to add some cover. 

With Henderson out and Jaycee Horn not yet activated from IR, they're expected to start David Long Jr. at cornerback opposite Donte Jackson, with Troy Hill, and D'Shawn Jamisonalso available.

