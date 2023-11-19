Inactives: Terrace Marshall Jr. won't play against Cowboys

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers are mixing things up on offense this week as they try to spark something when they have the ball.

Wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. leads this week's list of inactives, the only mildly unexpected name because of injuries and numbers at other positions.

With Laviska Shenault Jr. back after missing the last three games with an ankle injury and Mike Strachan elevated for the week after catching a 45-yard shot at Chicago a week ago, the Panthers opted for some other options elsewhere on the roster instead of keeping Marshall up as a seventh receiver.

The rest of the inactives were fairly predictable, as rookie backup offensive linemen Ricky Lee and Nash Jensen joined the list with three guys already declared out because of injury.

With Henderson out and Jaycee Horn yet to be activated, the Panthers will start Dicaprio Bootle at cornerback opposite Donte Jackson.

They did activate linebacker Tae Davis, who signed this week for special teams depth.

PANTHERS INACTIVES

CB CJ Henderson

OT Ricky Lee

OG Nash Jensen

TE Hayden Hurst

WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

OLB Marquis Haynes

COWBOYS INACTIVES

QB Trey Lance (third QB)

CB Noah Igbinoghene

CB Eric Scott

RB Deuce Vaughn