Presented by

Inactives: Terrace Marshall Jr. won't play against Cowboys

Nov 19, 2023 at 11:33 AM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Inactives_Generic_Wide (8)

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers are mixing things up on offense this week as they try to spark something when they have the ball.

Wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. leads this week's list of inactives, the only mildly unexpected name because of injuries and numbers at other positions.

With Laviska Shenault Jr. back after missing the last three games with an ankle injury and Mike Strachan elevated for the week after catching a 45-yard shot at Chicago a week ago, the Panthers opted for some other options elsewhere on the roster instead of keeping Marshall up as a seventh receiver.

The rest of the inactives were fairly predictable, as rookie backup offensive linemen Ricky Lee and Nash Jensen joined the list with three guys already declared out because of injury.

That group includes tight end Hayden Hurst, cornerback CJ Henderson, and outside linebacker Marquis Haynes Sr..

With Henderson out and Jaycee Horn yet to be activated, the Panthers will start Dicaprio Bootle at cornerback opposite Donte Jackson.

They did activate linebacker Tae Davis, who signed this week for special teams depth.

PANTHERS INACTIVES

CB CJ Henderson
OT Ricky Lee
OG Nash Jensen
TE Hayden Hurst
WR Terrace Marshall Jr.
OLB Marquis Haynes

COWBOYS INACTIVES

QB Trey Lance (third QB)

CB Noah Igbinoghene

CB Eric Scott

RB Deuce Vaughn

OL Asim Richards

Panthers vs. Cowboys | Arrival Gallery | November 19, 2023

View photos of the Panthers arriving at Bank of America Stadium to take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11.

231119 In-Game Edits-112
1 / 60
231119 In Game Edits-140
2 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231119 In-Game Edits-093
3 / 60
231119 In-Game Edits-58
4 / 60
231119 In-Game Edits-097
5 / 60
231119 In Game Edits-138
6 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231119 In Game Edits-51
7 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231119 In Game Edits-34
8 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231119 In-Game Edits-40
9 / 60
231119 In Game Edits-125
10 / 60
231119 In Game Edits-075
11 / 60
231119 In Game Edits-088
12 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231119 In-Game Edits-42
13 / 60
231119 In-Game Edits-18
14 / 60
231119 In Game Edits-17
15 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231119 In-Game Edits-087
16 / 60
231119 In-Game Edits-6
17 / 60
231119 In-Game Edits-082
18 / 60
231119 In Game Edits-22
19 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231119 In-Game Edits-105
20 / 60
231119 In-Game Edits-4
21 / 60
231119 In Game Edits-091
22 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231119 In Game Edits-106
23 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231119 In Game Edits-65
24 / 60
231119 In Game Edits-43
25 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231119 In Game Edits-48
26 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231119 In-Game Edits-095
27 / 60
231119 In-Game Edits-49
28 / 60
231119 In-Game Edits-53
29 / 60
231119 In Game Edits-121
30 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231119 In-Game Edits-28
31 / 60
231119 In Game Edits-080
32 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231119 In Game Edits-26
33 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231119 In-Game Edits-21
34 / 60
231119 In Game Edits-093
35 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231119 In-Game Edits-29
36 / 60
231119 In-Game Edits-33
37 / 60
231119 In-Game Edits-072
38 / 60
231119 In Game Edits-102
39 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231119 In Game Edits-30
40 / 60
231119 In Game Edits-076
41 / 60
231119 In Game Edits-131
42 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231119 In Game Edits-128
43 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231119 In-Game Edits-116
44 / 60
231119 In-Game Edits-26
45 / 60
231119 In Game Edits-117
46 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231119 In Game Edits-103
47 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231119 In-Game Edits-101
48 / 60
231119 In-Game Edits-079
49 / 60
231119 In Game Edits-08
50 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231119 In Game Edits-2
51 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers Carolina Panthers
231119 In Game Edits-082
52 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231119 In-Game Edits-67
53 / 60
231119 In Game Edits-104
54 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231119 In-Game Edits-37
55 / 60
231119 In Game Edits-115
56 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231119 In Game Edits-112
57 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231119 In Game Edits-56
58 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231119 In Game Edits-57
59 / 60
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
231119 In Game Edits-27
60 / 60
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Inactives: Donte Jackson out today against the Lions

The Panthers will be without both starting corners from the regular season opener today in Detroit, along with safety Xavier Woods.
news

Inactives: Xavier Woods out, but Frankie Luvu is active

The Panthers are also without rookie wide receiver Jonathan Mingo, who did not practice fully this week while he was in the concussion protocol.
news

Inactives: DJ Chark out for the Panthers in opener

The Panthers only had to make four players inactive for today's Week 1 matchup against the Falcons.
news

Inactives: Panthers missing some WRs tonight

They'll be without DJ Chark Jr. and Terrace Marshall Jr. in the preseason finale against the Lions at Bank of America Stadium, as well as several key defensive players.
news

Inactives: Miles Sanders not expected to play in the opener

The Panthers are also expected to hold outside linebackers Brian Burns and Justin Houston out of the Jets game, among others.
news

Brian Burns inactive for season finale against Saints

The Panthers defensive end picked up an ankle injury late in the week, and will finish the season with a career-high 12.5 sacks and his second Pro Bowl honor.
news

Inactives: Jaycee Horn won't play against Buccaneers

The Panthers will be without their top cornerback after he had wrist surgery on Tuesday, but they brought in secondary help to face Tom Brady.
news

Only three players inactive for Panthers matchup with Lions

Rashard Higgins won't dress on Christmas Eve against Detroit, as the Panthers enter with a healthy roster.
news

DJ Moore is active for Week 15 against Pittsburgh

The wide receiver was listed as questionable with an ankle injury headed into the game.
news

Inactives: Xavier Woods won't play against the Seahawks

The veteran safety won't be available in Seattle, as the Panthers try to get their first road win of the season.
news

Week 12 Inactives: Matt Ioannidis out for Broncos game

The Panthers got some players back who were out sick last week, and their inactive list is mostly guys dealing with injuries.
Advertising