Inactives: Vonn Bell to miss third straight game

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers will again be without its starting pair of safeties, as veteran Vonn Bell is inactive for Sunday's game against the Colts.
Bell practiced on a limited basis for three days this week, his first work after missing the previous two games with a quadriceps strain. But he was listed as doubtful for this week.
They've been patching the secondary together after Bell and Xavier Woods started the first three games together.
Alex Cook is expected to start in Bell's spot Sunday after Woods returned to the lineup last week.
Cook, a rookie who was signed off the Giants practice squad on Oct. 17, has picked things up quickly since his arrival and allows them to utilize some other players in ways they've shown an ability to make an impact. Sam Franklin Jr. has started in the absences of Woods and Bell, but that has limited his ability to play as much on special teams — the area he excels in.
Franklin's only played 22 snaps on special teams the last four weeks combined, after playing 20 or more a game when things are normal.
DJ Johnsonis expected to start for veteran outside linebacker Justin Houston, who was placed on injured reserve Saturday.
Chuba Hubbardwill continue to start at running back, though they want to continue to mix Miles Sandersand Raheem Blackshearin as well.
Also inactive for the Panthers Sunday include wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr., cornerback David Long Jr., and offensive linemen Nash Jensen, Ricky Lee, and Brett Toth.
Shenault's out with an ankle injury. Long just arrived after he was claimed off waivers from the Raiders Friday.
PANTHERS INACTIVES
WR Laviska Shenault
S Vonn Bell
CB David Long Jr.
OT Ricky Lee
OG Brett Toth
OG Nash Jensen
COLTS INACTIVES
CB JuJu Brents
CB Ameer Speed
LB Zaire Franklin
C Jack Anderson
T Braden Smith
TE Will Mallory
View photos of the Panthers arriving to Bank of America Stadium to take on the Indianapolis Colts.