Inactives: Vonn Bell to miss third straight game

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers will again be without its starting pair of safeties, as veteran Vonn Bell is inactive for Sunday's game against the Colts.

Bell practiced on a limited basis for three days this week, his first work after missing the previous two games with a quadriceps strain. But he was listed as doubtful for this week.

They've been patching the secondary together after Bell and Xavier Woods started the first three games together.

Alex Cook is expected to start in Bell's spot Sunday after Woods returned to the lineup last week.

Cook, a rookie who was signed off the Giants practice squad on Oct. 17, has picked things up quickly since his arrival and allows them to utilize some other players in ways they've shown an ability to make an impact. Sam Franklin Jr. has started in the absences of Woods and Bell, but that has limited his ability to play as much on special teams — the area he excels in.