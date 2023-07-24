Inside the practice plan to keep Bryce Young on his toes

Training Camp Open Practices

The Panthers are heading back to Spartanburg, and you can watch the team in-person as they prepare for the season!

Practices remain free and open to the public as always, including opportunities for autographs after each session. Fans can acquire advance tickets for access to daily practices via Ticketmaster. Walk-ups are welcome. Smart phones are not required.

Training Camp will include two days of joint practices with the New York Jets and new quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Wednesday, Aug. 9, and Thursday, Aug. 10.