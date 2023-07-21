For Frank Reich and Dom Capers, camp is back to the future

Training Camp Open Practices

The Panthers are heading back to Spartanburg, and you watch the team live as they prepare for the season!

Practices remain free and open to the public as always, including opportunities for autographs after each session, though fans will need to acquire a ticket for each practice via Ticketmaster.

Training camp will include two days of joint practices with the Jets and new quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Wednesday, Aug. 9, and Thursday, Aug. 10.