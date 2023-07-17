For Julius Peppers, the difference was obvious

Sometimes, it's hard to square that with the Peppers you're used to seeing in interviews — or not seeing, as the case may be. During his early playing days, he came off as painfully shy. Answers were short when they were reluctantly delivered at all, and he was perfectly content to get a reputation as a bad interview because that meant there were fewer requests.

But there's a difference between talking and having something to say. And in Peppers' case, a difference between having things to say and being willing to share them. He was thoughtful; he was well-read, and not just playbooks. It wasn't unusual to see something meaningful and weighty like James Baldwin sticking out of his travel bag, though he didn't advertise it since he wasn't looking to join your book club or anything.

"I really want to say that, it was just trying to keep outside of that stuff; you want to try to keep a little bit of privacy," he said recently of that early reticence. "Whatever you want to have, you want to own, or you want to try to keep that a little bit.

"With everything here the whole time, it was like everybody was watching my every move. And you know, it was it was a lot. So maybe a little bit of anxiety, just dealing with people."

That much attention would be tough for anyone to bear, but given his circumstance, it was nearly impossible not to be in the spotlight. For one, his sheer physical dimensions made it hard to hide. Eyeballs find you easily when you're 6-7 and 280-plus pounds. (When he was getting fitted for his new Hall of Honor jacket, he copped to being around 305 now and said, "I don't want that too tight." It's not a loose 305, though; he still looks like he could play — in the NFL or the NBA. Other than the flecks of gray in his beard and a few by the temples, he could pass for 33 as easily as 43.)

But when you grew up in this state, starred on a Final Four basketball team at UNC in addition to your football exploits, and you're drafted to be a difference-maker for a team still young enough to be shiny, it was set up for him to be the city and the state's brightest star, bigger than Larry Johnson and Alonzo Mourning, bigger than Richard Petty or Ric Flair even.