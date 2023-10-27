For current Panthers, Muhsin Muhammad and Julius Peppers' legacies loom large

That was clearly true of both of them, as Peppers retired after 17 seasons fourth on the league's all-time sack list, and Muhammad is in the league's all-time top 35 in both receptions and receiving yards, so they're the kind of names all football fans should know.

For veteran right tackle Taylor Moton, the memories were clear since he was born in Lansing, Mich., in 1994, when Muhammad was playing at Michigan State.

"I didn't follow the Panthers that much when I was a kid, but I knew about Moose," Moton said. "My family talked about him quite a bit, my grandfather knew him. So it was pretty cool how it came full circle when I got here, and you get to really know him. He's a remarkable person.

"Someone I look up to and someone that, you know, I appreciate everything he's done for the game here and for what he did for people back in Lansing, you know, someone for guys like me to look up to."

Moton was drafted by the Panthers in 2017, allowing him to arrive just in time for Peppers' return and his final two seasons, and he said he learned as much off the field as on it.

"He was the first guy I blocked when I got here," Moton said. "I mean, Julius was remarkable. He still had it; he was so strong, so physically gifted, and he just knew what he was doing.

"So, just learning how to be pro from him, someone who's done it for that long, I tried to pick his brain as much as I could just because, you know, I wanted to, I wanted to play the game with the same mindset as someone who's been able to do it as long as he did."

Long snapper JJ Jansen's the only one here to have been teammates with both. (He's played more games for the Panthers than anyone, so that's true of most.)

His first year here after arriving from Green Bay was Muhammad's final season. So, while he wasn't an eyewitness to all the spectacular plays the receiver made, he had a clear view of the presence.

"I mean, he was a great leader. He had a ton of perspective," Jansen said. "Obviously, he and Smitty were the focal points of our offense. And I just remember that year, one of the things I was really impressed with always watching Moose was a veteran receiver, a ton of accolades and big contracts, but he was one of the most ferocious run blockers I've ever seen, right? He and Smitty really did that together. It was really kind of an impressive thing to see.

"And so I just, I just saw it as such a great demonstration of leadership and of team play that at that age, he had all the accolades, the whole bit. He still had such a huge focus on blocking the run game. He never lost that edge in sort of a thankless job, especially for wide receivers. So that was always kind of a really cool perspective as a young player, watching that and seeing what veteran leadership looked like."

That year was also Peppers' final season of his first stint here, and Jansen marveled at him from the next locker. Peppers was on the franchise tag that year, while Jansen was at the minimum, so while they occupied the same space, they were not in the same tax bracket.

"I remember doing the math in my head, and I came home and told my wife, I said, the guy I sit next to makes 50 times what I do," Jansen said with a laugh. "It's better to play on third down than fourth down, and rightfully so, but just, I think that was really cool for me as a young player.

"That's what's so special about the locker room. I'm sitting right next to the most valuable player on our team and I'm the rookie long snapper. That was sort of a wild time."

As an Arizona native, he particularly remembered Peppers picking off a Kurt Warner pass and returning it for a touchdown that year, one example of the many such plays Peppers made over the years. But he also marveled at the person he got to know then and again seven seasons later.

"He was just such a huge presence, and he was so quiet; there was almost an extra level of intimidating force about him," Jansen said. "When he came back, he was a different type of guy, but still the same Julius, still the same Pep. But there was more of a vocal leadership. It almost felt like he was more comfortable in his own skin.