For Muhsin Muhammad and Julius Peppers, Hall of Honor is a homecoming

For Peppers, it was at once more complicated, and simpler.

There was a financial component alongside, but his leaving home was part of a personal quest, a chance to step outside the small bubble where he had lived his entire life. Growing up in this state, starring in two sports at North Carolina, and being drafted to his home team created the opportunity to become mythical. He's our state's Paul Bunyan, except he was real.

That came with a certain celebrity that he was never comfortable with.

"And it was set up for that," Peppers said. "The plan was set up, right, to go that route. But that's not what I wanted. I didn't want that. For whatever reason, it just wasn't my personality. I didn't want it."

He asked to leave, and the Panthers resisted in 2009, using the franchise tag to keep him here for an eighth season. The following year, they allowed him to walk away (again, it was complicated, as the pre-lockout financial decisions of that time made the unthinkable seem justifiable), and he followed Muhammad's path to Chicago and then a stop in Green Bay.

"I was happy with my experience," Peppers said. "I wouldn't change anything. Well, I would maybe change a couple of things. But as far as leaving and going somewhere else, seeing how other things work in other places. I was happy with it.

"There were a lot of things going on at that time. But yeah, the personal growth was one of the things that was like a driving force and that decision. You know, I loved it here. I love the Carolinas. But there was a part of me that just wanted to go, go see something different. I think that if I had gone to high school here and gone to college in, I don't know, Miami, or New York or wherever, anywhere, any other city, right, and then got drafted by the Panthers, I probably would have had a different feeling.

"But the thing from being born and raised, going to school here, coming to the Panthers, it was lovely; it was a perfect scenario. But I think I got a little bit fatigued with the whole thing. It was overwhelming at times. Whatever you want to call it, the celebrity, you know, it was a little bit much at the time."

But at the end of that seven-year sabbatical, he did what Muhammad did again.

The Panthers were hanging onto the core of an incredible team and still looking for that final piece (after bringing in Panthers legend Jared Allen to rush the passer that year). In 2017, the time was right to come back.

"I think that it was like the perfect ending to a career for him," his former teammate Mike Rucker said. "I played here; we had some good times. I went somewhere else. It was mutual that I wanted to come back, and you wanted me.

"So I think that that's the beauty of the ending on that."

Like Muhammad, the Peppers that came back was a different man. He could still make plays like before (he had 11.0 sacks in 2017), but he was changed.

There were flecks of gray in the beard and a new ease with being in the middle of it all. Even surrounded by stars as he was lining up alongside Cam Newton and Luke Kuechly, Thomas Davis and Greg Olsen, Peppers was able to embrace the impact he was having — to be comfortable being Julius Peppers.

"Just watching him, it seemed like he found his voice when he went away," Delhomme said. "He started to, I don't want to say mature, but just kind of understand the effect that he truly has on people and on organizations. So when he came back, I think he understood that, you know what, I can, I can really be something more than what I already was.