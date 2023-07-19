Muhsin Muhammad: Great on his own, and part of something greater

After his release, he'd go to Chicago for his big payday, though he never matched the same kind of individual success there.

The final turn in Muhammad's story was being able to come back in 2008, not just as the new Ricky Proehl, but as a major contributor to one of the league's top offenses. At 35 years old, he topped anything he did with the Bears by catching 65 passes for 923 yards and six touchdowns.

It was still a running team, and Smith was the unquestioned focal point of the passing game, but Muhammad was a key part of it all. That meant as much as being able to come home.

"I had a sense of relief," he said. "I was in a different place. I played 12 years in the NFL. I really thought I was coming here in a different role as a mentor, right? Not as a player. I was coming here as a clipboard receiver. They had DJ Hackett; they had Dwayne Jarrett. They had all these guys that were supposed to be the next coming of Moose.

"And I wanted to beat them all out in training camp, right?"

He was always good, he always made plays, and he always prepared himself. But when he came back in 2008, his teammates saw something different.

"When he came back, one of the things that I loved about Muhsin was his work," former linebacker Thomas Davis said. "You'd see him in the weight room, there wasn't anybody out-working him, and that's why he was able to sustain so long and have such a long, productive career. He was able to do things at his age that most guys weren't able to do physically."

It took time for Muhammad to get there.

He was the young guy who had to learn to work, had to learn to take care of his body. Then he had to learn to be a star. Then he had to learn to teach one. Then they both had to learn to share. Then he went away. Then he came back to teach, and ended up proving he could still play.

It was a whole journey, one he can appreciate more fully now, more than he was able to as it was happening.

"I'm a very competitive person. And I'm also an unselfish person," Muhammad said, reflecting on the span of his career. "And so you know, when you think about individual records and individual accomplishments, are they more important than the team's accomplishments? I think, at a certain point in my career, I was ready to sacrifice personal accomplishments. But the question of can he do it was never a question. It was, what is he willing to do for the greater good of the whole team?

"And if Smitty goes to the Hall of Fame because of his personal accomplishments, I own a piece of that success. Jordan Gross owns a piece of it, Jake Delhomme owns a piece of that success, all his teammates, right? And vice-versa. If I go into the Hall of Honor, then they own a piece of that as well. Because ours is the ultimate team sport, right?"

And then that glimmer in his eye, that pride that comes along with being a receiver, a guy that's going to make plays or headlines at any given moment.

"But I think if people were wondering does Steve become a number one and Moose goes because he wasn't good enough? Well, I mean, go look at 2004. I let the film speak for itself," Muhammad said. "I don't have to say anything. And when you look at what I did for the team in terms of blocking, and you name it, playing different positions, mentoring guys on the team, all that kind of stuff. It just speaks for itself."

Muhammad was never afraid to speak for himself. And his film backed up his words at every turn.