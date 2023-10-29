Muhsin Muhammad, Julius Peppers prepare for Hall of Honor ceremony

He did just that, recalling his career in which he was pushed, figuratively and literally, by the people in the room with him Saturday.

Sometimes, that was being chased by Peppers during post-practice wind sprints, which he did with the receivers ("It's almost scary to see a human being that's 300 pounds breathing down your neck," Muhammad said), to the push-pull with fellow wide receiver Steve Smith, that lifted both to new heights in their respective careers.

There was laughter among the emotions as well. Muhammad joked that when he had his best statistical season when Smith was injured, he answered a call from an unknown number, only to have former tight end Wesley Walls say, "Don't you break my touchdown record." (Muhammad did not comply, surpassing Walls' 12 from 1999 with 16 in 2004.)

And quarterback Jake Delhomme talked about the 2003 playoff game against Dallas, when a run play call came in on third-and-10 that he didn't care for, and Muhammad urged him to change the play in the huddle. After Delhomme reluctantly handed it off to Stephen Davis, who took it for a 23-yard touchdown, Muhammad came up to him, celebrating, saying: "I told you not to change that play."

Muhammad also recalled his offseason work, in which he'd catch passes in the visiting locker room, fired from the Jugs machine by equipment manager Don Toner. Smith, who learned many things from the veteran receiver in his early years, then began to tag along and adopt the practice himself. And as it happened so often in their careers, they motivated each other and made each other better, as Muhammad would arrive at the stadium, look for Toner, only to learn Smith was ahead of him that day.