Interim coach Chris Tabor: "We're moving forward"

Tabor made the decision Monday to part ways with assistant head coach/running backs coach Duce Staley, along with quarterbacks coach Josh McCown. Tabor said passing game coordinator Parks Frazier would act as quarterbacks coach, while offensive coordinator Thomas Brown would call plays with guidance from senior assistant Jim Caldwell.

Tabor has served as an interim before (subbing in for a game in 2021 in Chicago when Matt Nagy had COVID-19), and said the experience was helpful.

"I have my special teams area now and really just kind of expand everything," he said. "I have to oversee offense and defense and game management, but those are a lot of things that I'm always doing anyway. It's just now; I just have to have a little bit more of a peripheral view."

And since he was here last season when interim coach Steve Wilks coached the team to a 6-6 finish, he thinks there are still things of value to be gained.

"I think there's a lot of things you can learn from that, that experience right there," Tabor said. "I think it still goes back to just winning the day and winning the process. And like I said earlier, I know it's very coach-speak in those things, but I do believe that because in this business, the NFL train is always moving, and the NFL monster will eat you at any time. And you need to be prepared and you need to take the proper steps to set yourself up for success.