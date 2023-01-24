Jacob Eason signed to reserve/future contract

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers now have more than one quarterback on the roster.

The team signed quarterback Jacob Eason to a reserve/future deal on Tuesday.

Eason spent some time on the practice squad last year and appeared in the Rams game. He completed 3-of-5 passes for 59 yards and an interception, finishing up that game for PJ Walker.

He was released in November when Sam Darnold returned from injured reserve, and spent some time on the 49ers practice squad.