Jacob Eason signed to reserve/future contract

Jan 24, 2023 at 10:33 AM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Jacob Eason

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers now have more than one quarterback on the roster.

The team signed quarterback Jacob Eason to a reserve/future deal on Tuesday.

Eason spent some time on the practice squad last year and appeared in the Rams game. He completed 3-of-5 passes for 59 yards and an interception, finishing up that game for PJ Walker.

He was released in November when Sam Darnold returned from injured reserve, and spent some time on the 49ers practice squad.

The only other quarterback under contract at the moment is Matt Corral. Darnold will be an unrestricted free agent, and Walker will be a restricted free agent.

