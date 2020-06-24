Jason Simmons' coaching climb continues in Carolina

"People see me — I'm not the most daunting doggone figure," Simmons said. "I mean, I'm 5-foot-9, I went to the Combine and I ran a 4.5 (40-yard dash) and I was still able to get 10 years out of the league just based on, I think, knowledge and will — a lot of the same traits that coaches try to put on players.

"I had good coaches that taught me how to study. It wasn't me. They taught me how to study. So they were like, 'If you know that, you almost have an obligation to teach guys behind you.' So I wanted to do it."

One of Simmons' previous coaches was current Panthers defensive coordinator Phil Snow, who held the same position with Arizona State when Simmons was a Sun Devils' cornerback in the mid-90s.

"The thing that (Snow) really impressed upon me was detail," Simmons said. "That was the biggest thing, whether it was formation recognition, whether it was technique, always understanding the situation. Everything that was impressed upon us was detail."

Snow remembers Simmons as a hard worker who started as a true freshman.

"Jason was always physical, and tough, and smart," Snow said. "He is the exact same guy as a coach."

Now Snow feels like his former player has the potential to be a defensive coordinator in due time.